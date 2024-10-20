Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz revealed Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff turned down an interview with him after qualifying in Austin on Saturday, with the team enduring a “disappointment” of a session overall.

Lewis Hamilton qualified 19th for the United States Grand Prix, set to become 18th once Liam Lawson’s grid penalties are applied, while George Russell placed his Mercedes sixth on the grid, but crashed out late in Q3 after an accident at the fast left-hander of Turn 19.

Toto Wolff ‘miffed’ after ‘disappointment’ of US GP qualifying

Mercedes had brought what is set to be their final large upgrade package of the F1 2024 season to Austin this weekend, with the team looking to put themselves back in winning contention for the final races.

Having finished fifth and sixth in the earlier Sprint, Mercedes had been looking to back that up with a solid showing in qualifying, but while Russell made it to Q3 prior to his crash, it was the first time Hamilton in particular had qualified on the last row of the grid since back in 2017.

Wolff is often seen interviewed on Sky F1 to give his reaction to qualifying, but Kravitz explained that, on this occasion, the Mercedes team principal opted against doing so.

“For Lewis Hamilton, what a disappointment,” Kravitz said of Mercedes’ session on Ted’s Notebook on Sky F1. “19th he qualified, but it will be 18th unless he decides to start from the pit lane and he was not happy with the car. Made a mistake at Turn 12 and lost half a second and didn’t make it out of Q1, it’s that simple.

“So they both didn’t make it easy for themselves by languishing P17 and P18 until the last runs in Q1, then only had one chance. George got through, but Lewis was really nowhere near after that mistake, six tenths of a second off George Russell and out in Q1, bit of a shocker.

“Then Lewis said, ‘What happened to this car, guys?’ George completely agreed. ‘I don’t know where what we’re missing since yesterday.’

“They gave it one more go. George got into Q3, gave it one more go from sixth on the grid and then crashed. And Toto Wolff is as miffed tonight, or was [as] miffed tonight after qualifying as I’ve ever seen him, declined the opportunity to do an interview with yours truly, and just wants to sort of lick his wounds.

“Listen, it’s only motor racing, Toto, you know, don’t worry about it, the race is tomorrow, but sixth on the grid and a crashed car with lots of work for the mechanics to do tomorrow morning [Sunday] and Lewis Hamilton starting 18th is not what they came to a big race like Austin, Texas, to do, obviously speaking. So that’s a disappointment from Mercedes.”

