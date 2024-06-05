Toto Wolff issues Mercedes W15 front wing update with Monaco breakthrough made

Toto Wolff has said Mercedes will look to build on an “encouraging weekend” from the Monaco Grand Prix with further upgrades in Canada.

Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will carry the upgraded front wing that Russell carried in Monte Carlo, but the Mercedes team principal also confirmed the team will add “some other development items” in Canada this weekend.

Toto Wolff confirms further Mercedes updates for Canadian Grand Prix

Russell took fifth place and Hamilton finished seventh last time out, with Hamilton impressing in free practice in Monaco while running the old-spec front wing.

But with Russell having impressed in qualifying and the race with the new specification, Hamilton estimating that the new wing was worth two tenths of a second over the all-important qualifying lap around Monte Carlo, both drivers will receive the updated part this time around.

While that was a gain for Mercedes, Wolff believes the new wing and their new parts could hold “greater benefit” on upcoming circuits as they look to find their way closer to their rivals.

“We had an encouraging weekend in Monaco,” Wolff said.

“We continued to make solid progress with our car, improving its overall balance and taking a step closer to those ahead.

“That progress isn’t yet showing in terms of positions but if we can continue to close the gap to the fastest cars, we know it will in due course.

“Both drivers will have the updated front wing in Canada, plus some other development items for this event.

“It offered a small lap time gain around the tight streets of the Principality and should offer greater benefit on upcoming circuits.

“That said, the picture at the front of the field is incredibly competitive. The field has compressed, and we are under no illusions that others will continue to improve.

“We will have to continue to work hard and diligently to get ourselves into the mix.

“The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a brilliant track. It offers a mix of low-speed corners and high-speed straights which makes for great racing.

“We always enjoy returning to Montreal as the fans are incredibly passionate about F1. We’ve enjoyed many good moments there over the years and hopefully we can add to those this weekend.”

