Toto Wolff issues new statement amid Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours

Where will Max Verstappen end up in 2026? It’s the question on everyone’s mind as the reigning champion continues to struggle behind the wheel of his RB21.

Pundits have linked Verstappen’s name to plenty of other teams, but the biggest contender has been Mercedes — though Toto Wolff seems interested in putting those rumours to bed.

Toto Wolff won’t ‘flirt’ with Max Verstappen

There’s one thing on everyone’s mind at the moment: Where will Max Verstappen end up in 2026?

The once-dominant four-time World Champion has kicked off the F1 2025 season to find his empire crumbling; Red Bull’s RB21 has an extremely narrow operating window, and while no one can manhandle a difficult car to the podium quite like Verstappen, the damage is done.

At the moment, Verstappen sits third in the drivers’ championship standings, behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. And rumour has it that the longtime Red Bull driver is assessing his options elsewhere — perhaps at Mercedes.

More on Max Verstappen and the F1 driver market:

👉 How Max Verstappen to Mercedes could shake up F1 2026 driver market

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

Is a move on the cards? Toto Wolff isn’t so sure.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the final practice session in Saudi Arabia, it was pointed out that Wolff had failed to sign Max Verstappen during his junior years, and he was asked, “You would’t miss him a second time, would you?”

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” Wolff admitted.

“I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in the relationship — and in that professional way; if not I get a really hard time from Susie! There’s no question about that, privately!

“But on a professional level, I’m super happy with the line-up we have. I couldn’t wish for anything better. And Max is at Red Bull; we haven’t had a conversation. We’re continuing our trajectory.”

That’s about as decisive as it gets.

This season, Mercedes is helmed by senior driver George Russell, who many pundits have pointed to as a potential dark horse title contender. He’s racing alongside rookie Kimi Antonelli, a driver in whom Mercedes has invested ample resources.

And the dynamic is “working,” Wolff says.

“I mean, we’re not winning, so you could say, is it really working?” he admitted.

“We’re all cheery and we have the occasional pole position or podium or win — it’s not what we aim for.

“We’d like to win championships, but we don’t feel a sense of entitlement. We are doing much better than the last years, and that’s a good feeling in the team, but not yet where we want to be.”

However, if there’s anything the F1 2025 season has shown, it’s that Mercedes is once again finding its footing after several difficult seasons.

Read next: Red Bull wings clipped and a Russell ultimatum in fresh Verstappen to Mercedes claim