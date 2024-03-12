Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Jérôme d’Ambrosio is “evaluating the options” as he refrained from shutting down the suggestion that he could follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

The latest F1 ‘silly season’ got underway before a wheel had even been turned thanks to the shock announcement that Mercedes’ seven-time World Champion Hamilton would become a Ferrari driver as of 2025.

Could Jérôme d’Ambrosio follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari?

Having won six World Championship titles with Mercedes since joining in 2013, Hamilton has become an integral figure at the team and now that his future is Ferrari, it has sparked speculation over who could potentially join him.

Mercedes has told PlanetF1.com that Hamilton has a “no poaching” clause in his contract, but d’Ambrosio, Mercedes’ driver development director, and the figure who Wolff named as his replacement on the pit wall if he had to sit out a race in 2023, would not be subject to this clause as his contract is believed to expire at the end of the year.

And reports have claimed that d’Ambrosio will leave Mercedes at that point, with Ferrari his potential next home as Motorsport.com linked him to Jock Clear’s role as the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Wolff was quizzed on d’Ambrosio’s future by media at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Wolff confirmed that due to “personal reasons”, d’Ambrosio is “evaluating the options”.

“I think he’s with us at the moment and the situation is more personal reasons that he’s evaluating the options of what to do and I think it’s something he should speak about,” said Wolff.

“But all is good, all is good, we’ll see what happens.”

While d’Ambrosio is a fairly new name on the Mercedes scene, having only joined in 2023, the once-dominant Silver Arrows have suffered the loss of several key and long-standing individuals over recent years, which has been speculated as a major contributor to their fall away from top spot.

Design guru Aldo Costa, engine boss Andy Cowell, chief strategist James Vowles and chief technical officer Mike Elliott are among the departures, though Wolff stressed that he has acquired a “different confidence” that Mercedes can become Formula 1’s best again, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen now dominating proceedings.

“It’s a different confidence that I have in the group this time around,” said Wolff, “because at a certain stage, you’re basically ticking all the boxes of the unknown.

“It’s just my feeling that we will come on top.

“Is this good enough to beat a Max in a Red Bull? No, it’s not. But at least bringing ourselves back in a position of fighting for podiums and being right there, yeah, 100 per cent sure we’re going to get there.”

It has not been the smoothest of starts to F1 2024 for Mercedes though, George Russell’s P5 in Bahrain their best result to show for the opening two rounds of the season.

