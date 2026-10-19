Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not expect Kimi Antonelli to wrap up the 2026 F1 title at the United States Grand Prix.

The Circuit of The Americas event marks the first time the young Italian could mathematically seal the championship should results go his way.

Toto Wolff explains why Kimi Antonelli is unlikely to clinch F1 title in Austin

Antonelli holds a commanding position atop the drivers’ championship standings with, at most, six races remaining.

He holds a 102-point advantage over Mercedes teammate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton nine points further back on 229.

Victory in Austin would see Antonelli’s tally rise to 365 points, meaning Russell would need to finish eighth or better to keep the title fight alive.

Hamilton, meanwhile, could finish no lower than fourth while Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris would all be mathematically eliminated from the fight should Antonelli win.

In the unlikely event that Antonelli found himself tied on points at the end of the season, assuming he wins in Austin, he would be crowned champion by dint of the most wins over the course of the season.

“I haven’t looked at it from that perspective,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media about his young driver’s chances of wrapping up the title in the United States.

“At the moment I have the thought of how many points is it actually and when could he win it.

“I remind myself that this is motor racing and crazy things have happened.

“Mathematically also I haven’t looked at the points, but it probably needs the other two, George and Lewis, to retire and him [Antonelli] winning.

“This is not a likely scenario, but the aim must be to score points, not to lose too many on the others, and like [Singapore], gaining on Lewis, which was unexpected, and then it’s going to come towards him.

“Whether that’s in Mexico or Brazil, or further down the line, we shall see.”

The wildcard, however, is that a cloud remains over the end of the season.

While officially the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will progress as scheduled, Formula One Management has an ‘over-ready’ replacement in Imola available should the situation in the Middle East escalate.

If the decision is made to switch the finale, it would reduce the calendar by an event and therefore the available points.

In that scenario, should Antonelli win in Austin, he would hold an unassailable lead in the championship regardless of where his rivals finish.

“Whether Qatar and Abu Dhabi happens, at the moment everybody says so, so you need to go the direction of this is six more races to go, and not four,” Wolff noted.

Antonelli stands on the precipice of becoming the youngest world champion in history, eclipsing Sebastian Vettel by the better part of three years.

His success is set to come in just his second year in Formula 1, following an at-times wobbly rookie campaign which saw pressure heaped on his young shoulders.

A year on and Antonelli has cut a far more mature and confident figure, winning five races on the trot to jump start his title fight in China, and adding three more victories today.

His last win came in Madrid, while composed performances in Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Singapore have added to his tally without the need to take unnecessary risk.

It’s been an impressive performance, with Wolff mindful that nothing need change even with the title now in reach.

“When you come to the next race, you do the pre-race work,” he explained when asked how to keep Antonelli focussed on the task ahead.

“You put the car on the ground on a Friday, you develop it from session to session and optimise it, and eventually hope that your qualifying goes well, and then you concentrate on race day, not spending too much time on thinking about a championship.

“So this is, for me, the best way in order to win a championship.”

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