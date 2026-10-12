Untelevised team radio footage from the Singapore Grand Prix has revealed the moment Toto Wolff joked about putting a cushion under Kimi Antonelli’s “a**e” to help him avoid track limits breaches.

It comes after it emerged that the FIA stewards revoked one of Antonelli’s track limits excursions following a successful challenge by the Mercedes team, allowing the championship leader to avoid a five-second time penalty.

Toto Wolff team radio after Kimi Antonelli runs track limits penalty risk

Antonelli finished third in Sunday’s race in Singapore as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed a second victory of the F1 2026 season.

The Italian’s podium finish put him 102 points clear of Mercedes teammate George Russell, with Antonelli mathematically in a position to seal a maiden world championship at the next race in the United States.

Antonelli’s podium finish came after the Mercedes driver committed a number of track limits breaches over the course of the Singapore Grand Prix, putting him at risk of a five-second time penalty.

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Antonelli, who suffered a brake sensor issue on the grid prior to the start of the race, recorded four track limits violations, which would normally have resulted in a five-second penalty.

However, Mercedes successfully managed to persuade the stewards to revoke a breach committed at Turn 7 – the 90-degree left-hander at the end of the Raffles Boulevard straight – during the virtual safety car restart.

A penalty would not have affected Antonelli’s final result, with the 20-year-old finishing 16 seconds clear of McLaren driver Lando Norris in fourth.

Untelevised footage from the end of the race has revealed how Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, joked that the team could put a cushion in his cockpit to raise his seating position and help him avoid further track limits problems.

The full exchange between Antonelli, Wolff and race engineer Peter Bonnington went as follows:

Bonnington: “Well done, mate. So that’s P2 – sorry, P3! Nicely driven race.”

Antonelli: “Ah, mate. That was difficult.”

Bonnington: “Yeah, it’s a tough day out there, mate. Pace was good at the end, but yeah. Challenging for sure.”

Antonelli: “But it’s a point where we can move forward, so thank you everyone.”

Bonnington: “Yeah. Thank you, mate. A couple of niggles in this race that we need to iron out. Yeah. That brake issue not fully understood, but I think that lockup was caused by the sensor issue that we had on the grid.”

Antonelli: “Yeah, the pedal went so long. It was like I had no brake.”

Bonnington: “OK, we’ll have a look through that. You’ve got strat 13 so that’s good.”

Wolff: “Kimi, well driven. Well done. Maybe we need to have a little cushion under your a**e to have you sit higher with the track limits, but it was very good.”

Antonelli: “Yeah, we need to consider that!”

Bonnington: “It’s gonna be a bit of a long three weeks, Kimi, but we can rest and go again.”

Antonelli: “Indeed, for the final push.”

Bonnington: “Affirm.”

Appearing in the post-race press conference, Antonelli admitted that he envisaged some trouble with his brakes in Singapore after spending much of the race running in traffic.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “[I was] just trying to lift and coast before every braking and to arrive a bit slower and put less pressure on the pedal.

“Because especially on the restart of the VSC, when I went to brake, nothing happened. I had really poor stopping, brake power and I almost went into the wall.

“So it was just very tricky out there and also the pedal was very long, but it was also kind of expected.

“I’ve run three-quarters of the race behind a car in dirty air and obviously being so hot.

“Plus, we also had the sensor issue on the brakes, so we didn’t even have the data about the brakes.

“We didn’t know exactly what temperature they were running, so it was all about feeling.

“But they were hot because I could even smell it, so it was not very pleasant.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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