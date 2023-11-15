Toto Wolff still seething over Lewis Hamilton injustice at 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Toto Wolff said he has a “personal anger” over Lewis Hamilton missing out on a record-breaking eighth world title in Abu Dhabi.

The events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw then race director Michael Masi fail to apply the rules as per regulations and led to a dramatic last lap shoot-out between Hamilton and Max Verstappen in which the Dutchman came out on top.

But anger about that event is still just as present now as it was back then and it appears it is not just the fans who harbour such ill will.

Toto Wolff’s ‘anger’ over Lewis Hamilton title miss

Wolff’s anger became the visual representation of the perceived injustice Mercedes felt and even two years on, the Silver Arrows boss suggested he has a “personal anger” towards the situation.

“We are living in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn’t feel like it has been two years,” Wolff told PA.

“You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. We won eight constructors’ championships in a row, and it has been two years since Red Bull have been taking the trophy home. But we have to look forward, learn from the past, and the push now is to make Lewis win quickly again.

“I have a personal anger, and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it.

“As a team principal, it is important to be fair and open with both drivers. But there is a big part of us that will always want to be a part of that story in undoing and overcoming 2021.”

Hamilton meanwhile is perhaps more willing to move on and when he spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the race in Las Vegas, he was focused on what is to come.

“Still ultimately, we didn’t do a good job,” he said after his seventh place finish in Sao Paulo.

“But a lot of learnings from it in terms of where we need to go and where we need to develop.

“Through failure there is always a lot of things mostly you learn from those experiences. So coming here I think hopefully we have a better approach but we still don’t know how the car is going to be here.”

