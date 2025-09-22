Having secured an unlikely front row grid slot at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz turned that into his first podium with Williams.

That also marked a first podium finish for Williams under the leadership of team principal James Vowles. A former Mercedes stalwart, Vowles received some congratulatory gifts from Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff, who joked that Vowles was a “lucky bastard” in his accompanying message. Of course, all joking aside, Williams were far from lucky.

Toto Wolff joins Carlos Sainz podium celebrations

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a chaotic affair. No fewer than six red flags were thrown, a new Formula 1 record.

Sainz dodged the disruptions to get a Q3 time on the board which placed him on provisional pole. Ultimately, only Max Verstappen was able to better his former teammate.

Come race day, Sainz was able to turn P2 on the grid into an impressive third place finish. That was Williams’ first podium since Belgium 2021. It was also Sainz’s first such result with Williams, a welcomed high in what has been a challenging first season in blue.

Williams may be focusing on 2026, but their progress in the current season under Vowles has been impressive, the team moving beyond 100 points scored after Baku. Mercedes boss Wolff joined the celebrations of the team he previously co-owned, sending some goodies Vowles’ way.

On the gift bag, Wolff wrote a hilarious message to Vowles, who was Mercedes’ strategy chief through their era of F1 dominance. It read: “Lucky bastard! Congrats on your first podium as a TP.”

The cheeky message is completed by a smiley face.

Wolff expanded on the meaning behind his ‘lucky bastard’ quip when he spoke with media after the race.

“The lucky bastard is more jovial, because, as team principal, we get lots of the criticism, but also the glory, when others are doing a great job,” he said.

“And I’m 100 per cent committed to James is a great contributor to the team’s success, and to the long-term thinking.

“And everybody delivered today. The driver delivered. The pit stops were good overall. It’s a trajectory that I enjoy seeing with him and for the team.”

Williams has strengthened its grip on P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. After Baku, the team has 101 points. The gap to Racing Bulls a position behind is 29 points.

