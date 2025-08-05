Toto Wolff isn’t reading anything into Lewis Hamilton’s self-defeating comments at the Hungarian Grand Prix, saying the “GOAT” has unfinished business in Formula 1.

Hamilton raised eyebrows at the Hungaroring as the Briton told the media that Ferrari should “probably” replace him after he was eliminated in Q2 while Charles Leclerc went on to grab pole position.

Lewis Hamilton's self-defeating comments at the Hungarian Grand Prix

A dejected Hamilton blamed himself for his performance.

“It’s just me every time,” he said. “I’m useless, absolutely useless. Team has no problem, you’ve seen the car’s on pole.

“They probably need to change driver.”

His mood wasn’t any better after the grand prix when he failed to make up a single position, while again Leclerc was the star for Ferrari as he was in contention for the victory up until his second pit stop.

Saying his feelings were the “same” as they were after qualifying, he added: “I have nothing else to say.”

Asked if he will definitely be driving the Ferrari when F1 returns with the Dutch GP, he replied: “I look forward to coming back… Hopefully I will be back, yeah.”

Hamilton’s ongoing struggles have led to pundits debating whether the clock is ticking down on Hamilton’s Formula 1 career, however, this is the first time the Briton has implied that he might agree.

Wolff, though, isn’t reading anything into as that’s just Hamilton.

Speaking with the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Hungary, the Briton’s former Mercedes team principal said: “That is Lewis wearing his heart on his sleeve. It’s what he thought when he was asked after the session.

“It was very raw. He was down on himself.

“We had it in the past when he felt that he’d underperformed in his own expectations and the team as a whole.

“He has been that emotionally transparent since he was a young adult. He will beat himself up.

“But he’s the GOAT and he will always be the GOAT.

“[Nothing] will take that away. For sure, no single weekend or race season which hasn’t gone to plan. That’s something he needs to always remember – that he’s the Greatest Of All Time.”

Under Wolff’s leadership, Hamilton brought his tally of Drivers’ Championship titles up to seven and was just laps away from securing a record eighth as he battled Max Verstappen in 2021 only for the tables to be turned through a controversial decision by then FIA race director Michael Masi.

Wolff cannot see his former driver calling time on his career until he’s had another opportunity to win his eighth title.

Next season could provide that as Formula 1 moves away from ground-effect aerodynamics and introduces smaller, lighter, more agile cars with new power units that will have 50/50 split between the battery and the combustion engine.

“Lewis has unfinished business in Formula 1,” Wolff said.

“In the same way that Mercedes underperformed over this latest set of regulations since 2022, we never got happy with the ground-effect car, in the same way it [affects] him. Maybe it is linked to driving style.

“He shouldn’t go anywhere next year.

“There are brand new cars which are completely different to drive. New power units that need an intelligent way of managing the energy. So that’s absolutely on for Lewis.

“I hope he stays on for many more years, and certainly next year is going to be an important one.”

“If he has a car underneath him, which he has confidence in, and which does what he wants, then yes,” Wolff continued.

“If he has a car which is not giving him the feedback that he wants – like the Mercedes of the past few years and that seems to be the Ferrari which seems to be worse, then not.

“But you ask me if he still has it? He definitely has it.”

Hamilton has a multi-year contract with Ferrari, one believed to run for three years from 2025 to 2027.

