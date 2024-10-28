Toto Wolff’s ‘that’s not on’ verdict in Verstappen V Norris Mexican GP clash

Toto Wolff believes the FIA stewards set a precedent at the Mexican Grand Prix when Max Verstappen was penalised for forcing Lando Norris off the track.

Verstappen and Norris were at it again at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday as they fought over second place behind Carlos Sainz.

Toto Wolff: I think it’s good for racing

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Norris, who was running P3, launched an attack at Turn 4 on lap 10 but was forced off the track by Verstappen, although unlike in Austin, this time the Red Bull driver kept to within the white lines himself.

But now trailing Norris who emerged from that clash in second place, the Dutchman launched an audacious attack at Turn 7 as he dived up the inside of Norris and ran them both wide and off the track. It was “plain dangerous” reckons Martin Brundle as the outside track wall was just metres from the run-off area.

This time it was Verstappen who emerged ahead but the stewards ruled he had forced Norris at Turn 4 and then gained an illegal advantage at Turn 7. He was hit with two 10-second penalties.

Norris went on to finish the Grand Prix in second place behind Sainz while Verstappen, serving his 20-second penalty in his pit stop, was P6. It marked the biggest swing in Norris’ favour in the Drivers’ standings and with four races remaining, only 47 points separate the two in Verstappen’s favour.

However, never mind the impact Sunday’s stewards’ decision could have on the championship fight, Wolff is more interested in the precedent they set for future wheel-to-wheel battles.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, the Mercedes team principal said: “I always say that the drivers, people who have driven in racing cars, they know exactly – and many of you are experts – they know exactly what’s happened.

“You know when somebody is releasing the brake too late and it just drags you into the corner, pushes you wide. From the early days in go-karting, you know that you’re not going to survive the outside if you’re not ahead.

“So I think the rules are really clear. And the drivers know.

“But as I’ve said, the rules, everybody is trying to push them. If you get away with things, that’s the new limit.

“So will it change? Absolutely. I think now there is precedent. And I think there were others taking a penalty in this race too.”

“I think this set a precedent now,” he continued, “and I believe that from now on you’ve probably got to leave space on the outside of the corner if the car is next to you. Or on the same height.

“And braking late, dragging the other car out of the track, while also driving off track, I think that’s not on any more. I think that’s not allowed any more.

“I think it’s good for racing.”

Wolff believes this is a new driving standard that Formula 1 was needed after much was said about Verstappen’s antics in Austria and again in Austin.

“I think the stewards today decided that they don’t want to see drivers using pushing each other out of the track,” said Wolff. “That will be now the new normality.

“All drivers will be very aware if you do that, you risk a five or 10-second penalty.”

But this isn’t the first time driving standards have been a hot topic, it was the same in 2021 when Verstappen was racing Lewis Hamilton wheel-to-wheel for the World title.

Asked for his opinion on whether things had improved since then, Wolff replied: “I think back in the day, certain stewards had their opinion about what went on, and because it wasn’t penalised it basically legitimated it.

“Fair enough to every driver drives within the regs and utilises all the margins that are given to him by a steward.”

The FIA are expected to release a new set of driving standards guidelines for the drivers that could be enforced from Qatar onwards.

