Called a “headless chicken” by Jos Verstappen, and countless other and far worse slurs on social media, Robert Doornbos has defended his “analyses” that led to him proclaiming Max Verstappen is “leaving” Red Bull for Mercedes.

A claim that proved to be incorrect when the Dutchman declared that he’ll be staying at Red Bull in F1 2026.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes? Robert Doornbos was convinced

Verstappen‘s future had been the subject of many a rumour over the last 18 months, with Red Bull’s declining form and the team’s off-track issues all said to have the reigning World Champion considering his options.

Mercedes emerged as the lead candidate to sign him as Toto Wolff fanned the flames last year as he publicly courted the driver, while this season Mercedes’ delay in confirming George Russell and Kimi Antonelli didn’t help silence the rumours.

Rumours that pundits analysed almost on a daily basis.

Russell’s revealing that Wolff and Verstappen were in “ongoing” talks was followed by the Mercedes team principal’s cagey “you can flirt or you have conversations” comment when quizzed about his talks with Verstappen.

That, coupled with Verstappen’s refusal to outright pin his colours to the Red Bull mask, had Doornbos insisting the driver “is leaving” for Mercedes.

Adamant that Verstappen was off to Mercedes, the former F1 driver declared on Ziggo Sport in early July: “He’s leaving. Red Bull’s fairy tale stops at some point. As much as you would like to see it go ahead.”

Weeks later, Doornbos – and many other pundits – were proved incorrect.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed he will remain at Red Bull.

“For me,” he continued, “I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well, and that’s why I have nothing really to add ever.

“But I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours and, for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

Doornbos was blasted on social media for what was seen as his false claims, with the former F1 driver now speaking out his defence.

“I have been an analyst in television sports for a while, I have been doing that for almost 12 years now,” the Dutchman told Motorsport.com, “and as an analyst you can’t always throw six.

“I was indeed firmly convinced that this was going to happen.

“The intensity of those talks has indeed been quite high, because otherwise it would have been quite easy for Mercedes to announce both drivers.

“Let me put it this way: Toto did everything he could to see if Max couldn’t change after all.

“Despite the fact that Max says ‘for me it was not a discussion, I will stay here forever’, the management has of course been working hard to see what the other options were.”

He continued: “That turmoil at Red Bull at the beginning of the year [2024], no one saw it coming that it would reach such a low point that the CEO will be summarily fired halfway through the season after twenty years.

“There are so many things happening behind the scenes that you can’t predict it all.

“Then I also think in the sense that you should make that clear to the keyboard heroes out there, who can only send aggressive messages. Then I think: ‘Do you understand the sport? Or do you understand what I do at all?’

“I’m not making this all up. I have contact with those people, I call them. I know that those conversations are there. I was at my holiday address, so I thought I’d share that.”

But it wasn’t just keyboard heroes who condemned Doornbos for statements that ultimately proved to be untrue.

Jos Verstappen hit back on Instagram in response to the Ziggo clip of Doornbos, commenting: “Doornbos talks like a headless chicken.”

Doornbos says having people react on social media is just par for the course.

“That’s also a bit of the time now with social media. Just really want to react harshly and ugly,” he said. “That doesn’t matter to me.

“If you do, I’ll block you or unfollow you, because that’s of no use to you.

“Of course you can be critical, I’m only open to that. But just swearing, that has no added value. I’ll just keep sharing it and if you don’t like me, don’t follow me.

“I have been analysing for ten years and do so with a lot of passion, enthusiasm and love. I put time into it. And what I’m saying: ‘You can’t always throw six, but I’m close to the fire.’

“And I will continue to do so. It’s not gambling, what you do as an analyst.

“You know what’s going on. I have built up my network in Formula 1 over the past twenty years and then you sometimes hear something.

“In the end, it is a small world, Formula 1. If someone leaves Red Bull and suddenly wears a McLaren shirt, it doesn’t mean I can’t call them for some tips and tricks.

“That is the advantage of being around for so many years. It’s a pretty small world in that respect.”

