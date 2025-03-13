Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ruled out renewing interest in a move for reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

And in-line with his commitment to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as the future for Mercedes in F1, Wolff plans to get a new contract for Russell finalised with initial discussions having taken place.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes off the table?

It was during a challenging 2024 for Red Bull – the team battling turbulence behind the scenes and seeing their dominant ways fade – that rumours of a Verstappen exit began to bubble up, with Mercedes and Aston Martin highlighted as potential destinations.

Wolff did not attempt to hide his desire to bring Verstappen to Mercedes, confirming he would “love” to make that happen.

But, both parties would later distance themselves from the idea of joining forces, Verstappen going on to secure a fourth consecutive World Championship, while Mercedes named their 18-year-old academy graduate Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, as the seven-time champion departed for Ferrari.

However, with Verstappen ruling himself out of making a winning start to his F1 2025 title defence in Melbourne, Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache admitting that the RB21 “did not respond how we wanted at times” to setup changes during the Bahrain test, and the fact Verstappen has a performance-related exit clause in his deal, talk of a future departure will not fizzle out.

The door is not open at Mercedes though, as Wolff has moved on from the Verstappen pursuit.

Speaking alongside Russell, Antonelli and Mercedes reserve Valtteri Bottas ahead of the Australian GP, Wolff said: “We [Wolff and Russell] have had a chat, two weeks ago, about what the right timing would be to liaise, and I am – naively or not – someone who sticks to what he says.

“And these three are the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that, on the contrary.

“And we are going to find some time, I guess before the summer… I need to be careful what I say to you, because every month will be… We’ll have those discussions when they happen, but in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.”

Pressed on what this means for any Verstappen deal, Wolff added: “I think we said it really clear last year, he said the same, we need to concentrate on our driver line-up.

“I won’t flirt outside if I’m in a good relationship, and this is true for this year too.

“So at the moment, that [signing Verstappen], is not on any radar.

“And I don’t plan to shift my concentration away from these guys [Russell and Antonelli].

“And make sure that George has some visibility very soon, or has a contract very soon.”

