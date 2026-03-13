Toto Wolff suggested that McLaren are doing some things which are “very different” to what the works Mercedes team is doing, with gear ratios a prime example.

That claim comes after Wolff responded to McLaren and Williams talk that Mercedes was able to extract performance from the engine which they could not yet. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella called out a lack of information from Mercedes High Performance Powertrains, but said after China Sprint qualifying that McLaren’s understanding of the PU was progressing.

Toto Wolff highlights McLaren gear ratio difference amid Mercedes PU talk

The Mercedes works team is one of four outfits using the new Mercedes HPP engine. Reigning double champions McLaren, Williams and Alpine are all customers.

After a dominant start to Formula 1’s new era for Mercedes in Melbourne, Wolff defended Mercedes’ approach to its customer teams, after McLaren and Williams suggested a lack of information flowing its way from Mercedes HPP. Alpine said more information would be nice, but quashed the idea of the PU hindering its performance.

Mercedes has continued to impress at Round 2 in Shanghai. George Russell claimed pole for the Sprint, and Kimi Antonelli ensured another Mercedes front row lockout.

“I’m really happy. The integration, power unit and chassis, works well,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff declared to Sky F1 following Sprint qualifying.

“You can see also Ferrari, which is an integrated structure, and Audi, also as a works team, that has certain advantages, because you learn early.

“But then what I’m really pleased of is how the car drives. I mean, you see the onboards, the cars is on the rails, and most of the lap time gained that we have is in the corners.”

It is interesting that Wolff mentions corners being the true area of strength for Mercedes over rivals, at a time when its customers have been left scratching their heads somewhat over PU performance.

Wolff was asked how quickly he believes Mercedes’ customers will find the answers that Mercedes has in terms of nailing the integration of all the systems.

“Everybody has a different concept also,” said Wolff. “With the McLaren, without going into the detail, they have taken some decisions that are very different to ours, when it comes, for example, to gear ratios. So, that could have been good, or could have been bad.

“But it’s a brand new car. It is the works teams which have the nose ahead, but it’s just a matter of time, because you see what the others are doing. You have the exact same hardware, you have the exact same software.

“But in that case, how do you simulate it best, and I have no doubt McLaren is just a formidable structure, that it’s not long that they’re going to be part of the fight in the front.”

McLaren’s Andrea Stella also spoke to Sky F1 after Sprint qualifying, in which reigning World Champion Lando Norris secured P3 on the grid, and Oscar Piastri P5.

Six tenths was the gap from Norris to Russell, an improvement of two tenths from the one-lap deficit to Mercedes in Melbourne.

Stella was asked whether this Sprint qualifying result constitutes progress for McLaren.

“In a way, I think so.

“I think there’s some indications of improvements, especially, I would say, in the way we understand how to use the power unit.

“There was less variability in the first practice session, more clarity as to how we were using it during qualifying, and this was realised in some better lap times, which allow us to qualify behind Mercedes, that at the moment are out of reach.

“But it’s good to see that McLaren can fight for the runner-up position together with Ferrari.

“A good start position with Oscar and Lando, they both drove very well, and it’s a good situation for the Sprint tomorrow.”

