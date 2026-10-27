Toto Wolff has admitted the Mercedes car’s “difficult” operating window contributed to the pace disparity between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the United States GP.

The Mercedes duo endured contrasting weekends in Austin, as while Antonelli won to take a giant stride towards a maiden Drivers’ title, Russell trailed home in eighth, more than 50 seconds behind his less experienced stablemate come the chequered flag.

Toto Wolff explains gap between Mercedes drivers

Russell, back using Mercedes’ latest package after reverting to previous-spec parts in Singapore, was at a complete loss to explain his lacklustre pace in the race relative to Antonelli, having also qualified over four tenths slower than his pole-sitting teammate.

When asked what it is in particular he is struggling with, Russell told Sky Sports F1: “Just not being quick enough, to be honest.

“I need to try and understand why it is. It’s strange when you’re so far off, so hopefully there’s some answers somewhere. But, anyway, I don’t have one.”

Antonelli, meanwhile, looked imperious throughout, nailing the start and executing a one-stop strategy to trump his two-stopping rivals to secure his ninth victory of 2026.

Wolff lauded Antonelli’s drive at the Circuit of the Americas as his most complete to date in Formula 1, one which he believes, along with Russell falling foul of the W17’s narrow working window, contributed to the considerable gulf.

When questioned on whether the margin was down to Antonelli’s brilliance, Russell’s woes or a combination of the two, Wolff responded to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media: “I think it was both.

“On Kimi’s side, the main headline is that, for me, [it’s] the best race that he’s delivered so far, getting off the start with the inferior tyre and controlling it at all times. The race of a champion who isn’t the champion yet, but exceptional.

“And so I think he’s outperformed the car. Maybe it’s a bit harsh to say, but I think his driving style just glues with the car. We saw that in qualifying yesterday, where on his last lap it could have been another tenth and a half or two up.

“On the other side, George just struggled so much, and I believe this is because the operational window of the car is so difficult. In Q2, he was there or thereabouts. Q3 didn’t work – he said that goes on me.

“And today in the race, I don’t know. We got stuck behind [Oscar] Piastri, which looks a bit unfair, why he didn’t get past, it’s the same engine, it’s the same electric charging and deployment.”

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Russell encountered a blow in his bid to recover ground in the race when the stewards deemed that he had gained a lasting advantage when he went wide at Turn 12 whilst battling Piastri on the opening lap and slapped him with a five-second time penalty, dropping him behind the McLaren once he served that punishment at his sole pit stop.

Wolff reckons the indiscretion ought to have gone unpunished, though he recognised that it wasn’t the biggest contributor to Russell recording another uninspired showing.

“I have to respect every call that the stewards make, and I don’t want to mislead myself in hitting out when I know how difficult the job of the stewards is,” he began.

“For me, that wasn’t a penalty; it was a lap one incident. So I was surprised, actually, that it was even considered, that it was even investigated because, as far as I can remember, lap one situations were never seen as worthy of a penalty.

“So it is what it is. It made it probably a bit more difficult for him to score a better position, but it doesn’t make any difference to the underlying problem that we need to solve.”

Russell came into the campaign touted as the favourite to take the crown, given the expectation that Mercedes would be the team to beat and the substantial 169-point advantage he held over Antonelli in the standings in their debut season as team-mates.

Wolff highlighted that the reset to the regulations helped to even things up between Antonelli and more established counterparts like Russell, but even the Austrian has been taken aback by the rate at which his protege has improved compared to 2025.

“I think maybe it was to his benefit that the regulations were all new,” he assessed.

“When last year he came in and those cars existed for four years, the drivers, the other drivers were used to it. And [it’s] all new for everyone this year and he just make it he just made it stick, with his easiness, with his mindset, with his easiness about approaching things.

“He’s come to my office before getting ready, before getting dressed, and just sat down on the sofa and said, ‘I’m going to enjoy this one. And isn’t it funny? I’m not thinking at all about the championship.’ So he has also the right mindset.

“It’s been 30 or more years that I have tried to understand racing drivers’ brains, and I still don’t know what has happened over the winter. His ability to process and deliver something, that’s outstanding, which we didn’t see coming.

“But credit to him, credit to his engineers, to his environment, his family, that he’s delivered in that way.”

Wolff backs Russell to escape 2026 slump

But while Antonelli is primed to continue improving with age, Wolff still harbours no doubt that Russell possesses the qualities to be the Italian’s equal – and he has placed the onus on the team to put him in the condition to do so on a more consistent basis.

“George, for all of us in the team, is a champion, and has won in every category, and I think he merits to be put in the group of the very best ones, and we’ve seen that last year and this year,” Wolff asserted.

“We see this variability in results. When we land the car in the way that suits him, he’s absolutely fast. But when it drops out of that operational window, he struggles, and he struggles more than maybe Kimi.

“And that is on us. We just have to work it out with him, how there can be such a difference in performance, because George is not half a second slower, three-tenths slower than Kimi. It’s just absolutely not the case.”

“So what is it that he doesn’t like? What is it that we need to do in terms of modifying the car, setting it up in a different way for him to go fast? Because it’s all there: the intelligence, the ability, the determination.”

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