Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that, while FP1 was a good session for them, Sprint qualifying was “not so” because “expectations are different now” within the Silver Arrows.

George Russell qualified fourth and Lewis Hamilton said he had a “disastrous” session in finishing sixth for Mercedes, but Wolff thought the team could have been in the fight for pole on Friday.

Toto Wolff: ‘Expectations are different now’ as Mercedes make gains on rivals

Mercedes have significantly closed the gap on their front-running rivals in recent weeks as they have brought improvements to the W15, with both Russell and Hamilton having scored their first podiums of the season in Canada and Spain respectively.

Russell briefly led the Spanish Grand Prix last time out after a lightning start from fourth on the grid, but Mercedes have continued to reel in the likes of Red Bull and McLaren of late as they search for a way back to the front of the field.

They admit they are not quite there yet, but nevertheless, their team principal had hoped to be in the fight for pole position over one lap at the Red Bull Ring ahead of Saturday’s Sprint.

“It’s good to be at home,” Wolff said to Sky F1 after the session.

“Weekend has gone well, FP1 was a good session for us, qualifying not so, but it’s clear, you know, the expectations are different now.

“We thought that we can play for pole, and clearly Verstappen was just much too quick and the McLarens, like they’ve done in the past, they were just able to put a strong lap in.”

They will have the chance to do it all again after the 24-lap Sprint, with qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix to follow as the drivers have a full session to set their grid positions for Sunday’s full race.

Wolff admitted that pole may be out of reach, but that he hopes to put one of his cars on the front row if possible.

“I think that Sprint is difficult to judge, but when you look at the pecking order in qualifying that’s probably what it is also the race,” Wolff said.

“I think we are we are continuously developing the car and learning, and qualifying is a different game.

“Maybe we can be closer to Verstappen tomorrow, maybe a front row would be a great result, but everything to play [for].”

