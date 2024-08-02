Toto Wolff confirms ‘first option’ and ‘alternative scenario’ for Mercedes F1 2025 seat

Toto Wolff has confirmed Kimi Antonelli as the ‘first option’ and Max Verstappen as an ‘alternative scenario’ for next season’s Mercedes seat.

Antonelli is impressing in his maiden Formula 2 season, taking sprint victory at Silverstone and feature race glory at the Hungaroring after a difficult start to the year in which his Prema team had been uncompetitive.

Toto Wolff confirms ‘first option’ and ‘alternative scenario’ for F1 2025 Mercedes drive

Wolff has opted to hold off on making a decision on his replacement for Lewis Hamilton for now, waiting to see how highly-rated teenager Antonelli develops in Formula 2, while also keeping a watching brief on Verstappen to see if he can be tempted away from his deal with Red Bull, which expires in 2028.

What the Mercedes team principal has made clear is he wants the best driver possible to partner George Russell next season, though acknowledged Verstappen may not be a “realistic” target at the moment.

That said, given the talent of the 17-year-old, he explained why taking a risk on the Italian may end up not being a bad idea, given the state of Formula 1 changing regulations in 2026.

“The criteria for our next driver are simple: We want the best driver available,” Wolff told Autosport Wereld.

“At the moment, my first option is Kimi Antonelli. Of course, there are risks. They are not so much in his talent as a driver, but Antonelli would be exposed to the media and to the skill of George Russell, one of the best drivers on the grid.

More from PlanetF1.com

👉 Sergio Perez: What changed in the 24 hours after the Belgian Grand Prix?

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

“But Kimi has enormous potential. His speed and talent are already at a certain level, he just lacks the experience.

“An alternative scenario is of course Verstappen, but at the moment that doesn’t seem realistic to me. Other drivers would sign a one or two-year contract, which is not enough for us.

“So I’m happy to take a risk with Antonelli, because it’s a calculated risk.

“If you look at the progress of [Oscar] Piastri, it took him a year and a half to compete for victory at the level of team-mate Lando Norris. We want to try and do the same with Kimi.

“In 2025, with the changes in 2026, we’ll be in transition anyway, so it’s a good season to form him into our team.”

In saying that, however, Wolff would not confirm that he is joining Mercedes for next year, adding: “I will continue to observe the market. I am not sure how things will evolve further at Red Bull.”

Read next: Revealed: What made Carlos Sainz choose Williams over Audi, Alpine interest