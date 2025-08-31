Toto Wolff has said Mercedes will continue with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli next season, adding the team is currently “optimising” Russell’s new deal.

Both Russell and Antonelli were due to be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, but while it is understood Antonelli’s deal is likely to have been extended, a new contract for Russell has not yet been signed.

Toto Wolff: ‘We’re continuing with both of them, of course’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Russell said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix that he paused negotiations on his deal himself to make the most of the summer break, adding “time pressure” is not a factor in talks with Mercedes.

Now, Wolff has clarified that media and fans should not expect “any big news” regarding the team’s future, as both Russell and Antonelli, both products of Mercedes’ junior system, will be continuing with the team.

The team principal elaborated that details of Russell’s new contract are being ironed out, citing the strain both drivers had been under due to marketing and media commitments.

He added there will not be an announcement of the driver line-up at Monza next weekend, but even when the team’s 2026 line-up is confirmed, fanfare is unlikely.

Updated F1 2025 statistics after the Dutch Grand Prix

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 2025 Dutch Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Zandvoort)

“I’ve always said there’s not going to be any big news, because we’re doing this,” Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com at Zandvoort.

“We’re continuing with both of them, of course, and with George, [he] has a few things where we want to optimise some of the travelling and the marketing days, how many hours we’re putting [in].

“He’s an experienced driver, and for us, it’s always important to talk about it. We want to have the best performance of the drivers, and I think we’ve given both of them quite a strain with marketing activities and media activities, and this is how we recalibrate.

“Is there going to be an announcement in Monza? No, but I don’t think it’s going to be even a big announcement. We’re just going to give you the heads up and say we’ve got a signature and an agreement.”

After multiple time penalties for Antonelli at Zandvoort, the young Italian dropped out of the points come the chequered flag. Mercedes is now 12 points behind second-placed Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, the Scuderia having suffered a double-DNF in the Dutch GP.

Read next: Carlos Sainz hits out at Liam Lawson and ‘complete joke’ FIA penalty