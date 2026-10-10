SINGAPORE – Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has given his verdict after the team fielded Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in different specifications of the W17 on Friday.

Mercedes is evaluating its recent upgrades with a bold back-to-back test across the Singapore weekend.

Toto Wolff gives first reaction to Mercedes’ Singapore experiment

Mercedes has been the dominant force this season and enjoys a commanding lead in the Constructors’ Championship, while Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are first and second in the Drivers’ race.

But this dominance was challenged in Malaysia as Mercedes brought a significant upgrade package, with both drivers struggling.

Despite an apparent lack of single-lap pace, Antonelli and Russell were both in podium-winning positions before the latter’s power unit expired.

With Russell taking a back-of-the-grid penalty this weekend to fit a new power unit, the driver believed it was a ‘no-brainer’ to revert to the previous car specification to see how the differing options stack up.

“There is a pattern, but most importantly is to really dissect what’s working and what’s not on the old and the new spec and then finding a way forward, picking the best bits and seeing where the development direction needs to get us in order to extract the optimum lap time,” said Wolff.

“Now, having said that, obviously running two different cars is not always ideal, but it’s a compromise we just need to take. So, we have two test pilots at the moment. We need to take it in order to ensure that we’re doing the right thing for next year as well.”

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Pressed on the emerging pattern he had alluded to, Wolff added: “There is a similar pattern, that the new car seems to be a little more tricky to drive.

“Not saying it’s necessarily slower, because there will be goodness in it, but maybe we haven’t just found a way of putting it all together and tuning it.

“The older car is a bit more stable, grippy, but that is really just one data point. That is one free practice session, and it will be needing more time to really come to more conclusive information.”

Findings from the weekend will be key to the development of Mercedes’ 2027 chassis.

Asked how crucial it is for Mercedes to find a way forward with this upgrade, he said: “Very. I mean, we’ve put a few months of upgrades into the car, clearly pointing in a direction that we think is advantageous, and maybe we just need to calibrate it a little bit in order to find the right way forward for 2027.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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