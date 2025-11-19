Toto Wolff assesses Mercedes’ Las Vegas GP chances after 2024 1-2 finish

Toto Wolff has said Mercedes is “not taking anything for granted” in the season run-in, having jumped to the lead of the race for second in the Constructors’ standings.

Mercedes earned its highest combined points haul of the season last time out in Brazil, with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell scoring 43 points between them across the Sao Paulo Sprint and Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff: Mercedes ‘not getting carried away’ despite Brazil performance

Russell headed a 1-2 finish from Lewis Hamilton at last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the long straights, low-grip surface and cool conditions having suited Mercedes’ 2024 challenger.

Russell told reporters in Brazil that he expects the Silver Arrows to be strong again in Nevada, but added that he would be “very surprised if we were as strong as last year” at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Wolff agrees that the team’s recent performances, while strong compared to the chasing pack behind McLaren, will not guarantee securing the runner-up place in the Constructors’ standings.

As for the weekend ahead, though, the team is taking things step by step after a promising weekend at Interlagos.

“The Las Vegas weekend is unlike anything else in F1,” Wolff said ahead of the weekend.

Behind-the-scenes F1 stories via PlanetF1.com

👉 Revealed: Formula 1’s surprising connection to the Great Train Robbery

👉 The scandalous story behind the man who introduced glamour to F1

“Racing down the Strip at night has already become an iconic part of the calendar, with the high-speed layout proving an interesting challenge and providing great racing.

“It has drawn in both existing and new fans to our sport and I am sure will continue to do so for many years to come. The first two editions were spectacular and I am sure this year will be even bigger and better.

“On track, we’ve re-established our advantage in the battle for P2. We are not taking anything for granted though.

“We saw across Austin and Mexico just how quickly that gap can disappear and, whilst our performance last year in Las Vegas may have raised expectations externally for this weekend, we are not getting carried away.

“The field is incredibly competitive and it is going to be a battle right until the bitter end in Abu Dhabi.

“We have three weeks of hard racing ahead to decide who comes out on top and we are ready to get going.”

Read next: Red Bull boss makes honest Las Vegas GP admission amid Verstappen title bid