Toto Wolff claimed following the Belgian Grand Prix that Mercedes has the “most powerful power unit” on the F1 2026 grid.

That claim quickly rang alarm bells, after Red Bull was adjudged by the FIA to posses the best internal combustion engine element. Red Bull has been locked in talks with the FIA over that grading, and Sky F1’s Karun Chandhok said Red Bull should be straight on the phone to the FIA after Wolff’s comment.

Toto Wolff claim sparks fresh Red Bull engine debate

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The FIA introduced its ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] concept for F1 2026, designed to allow any manufacturer which had fallen behind under the new engine regulations extra opportunities to catch up.

Importantly, the concept looked only at internal combustion engine power, not the entire power unit.

Red Bull, much to its surprise, was found to have the best ICE. That meant no upgrade opportunities. Mercedes, and the other manufacturers, received at least one.

Mercedes’ George Russell has complained of a mystery straight-line speed issue with his Mercedes. The comments made by team boss Toto Wolff, after Russell was eliminated on Lap 1 of the Belgian Grand Prix in a Lewis Hamilton collision, attracted attention.

“It’s two situations here,” Wolff told Sky F1. “First, the accident that happened. Unfortunate for us, we lost a lot of constructor points and George driver points.

“Then we had an issue on all Mercedes engines that we lacked the power out on the straight, and that bit him badly. It 100 per cent goes on us, but we are trying our best as a team.

“We have the most powerful power unit. We have a strong car that is capable of winning.

“Everybody gives its maximum to minimise the mistakes, and still it happens because we are humans at work. We let Kimi down in Silverstone where George got a podium that was maybe better than the results would have been, and then one DNFd in Montreal, the other one DNFd in Barcelona. That’s a little bit the story of our season here.”

Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins was quick to pick up on Wolff’s claim about the Mercedes PU.

“I guess then there’s question marks, really, Toto,” she said. “You said there, you have the most powerful power unit, and arguably the updates would disagree with that. But I guess your power comes from the battery and the deployment.

“So, McLaren put the new power unit in this weekend. Is reliability an ongoing concern, and is there more that you can do with that battery to overcome, let’s say, an ICE deficit?”

Wolff responded: “I’m proud to be part of the organisation in HPP and MGP. Those groups of people give it all they have, and we come out with a product this year that is so strong.

“I’d rather to fix reliability than try to accelerate a slow car.

“We’re giving it 100 per cent and we need to give it 100 per cent because we lost a lot of points to reliability. We should have been much further ahead than we are.”

To Collins’ point, it is important to reiterate that ADUO looks only at the internal combustion engine, not the electrical deployment which forms roughly 50 per cent of the power output with these engines.

Nonetheless, Collins’ fellow Sky F1 pundit, Karun Chandhok, believes that Wolff’s comments should be more than enough to alert Red Bull.

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“If I was Red Bull, my ears would just go, ping, and be straight on the phone to the FIA,” said Chandhok.

“One of two things has happened. Either Red Bull genuinely have the best engine, in which case well done for a new start-up, A Star, or they’ve lost a political battle, because Mercedes have been given that upgrade.

“Whichever way, they feel like they’ve come out of it as the losers here.”

Mercedes’ buffer over Ferrari at the top of the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings shrunk after Belgium. The gap is down to 73 points.

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