Ferrari “keeps whinging” that it does not have the “strongest engine” in F1 2026, yet it possesses a chassis designed to be high downforce.

That is the blunt statement issued by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, after a first half of F1 2026 which sparked plenty of debate on the power unit front. Wolff settled it by pointing to Red Bull having the best internal combustion engine, according to the FIA, Mercedes perhaps possessing the best overall power unit, and little to choose between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in general.

Toto Wolff challenges Ferrari power unit ‘whinging’

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A new generation of power units arrived for F1 2026, as did a fresh FIA concept to police development.

ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] is a performance-balancing system which aims to identify manufacturers who have fallen behind, and allocate upgrade opportunities accordingly. It is important to note that ADUO looks at the internal combustion engine only.

Red Bull was surprised when its ICE – the first ICE developed jointly by Red Bull and Ford – was adjudged by the FIA to be the standard setter, at the first ADUO checkpoint.

It was therefore eye-opening when Wolff later told Sky F1 in Belgium that Mercedes has the “most powerful power unit” on the F1 2026 grid.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has committed to continued improvement of its PU. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have complained about straight-line speed issues at various stages in F1 2026.

Wolff, speaking to RacingNews365, explained what he believes to be the true lay of the land, throwing a jab at Ferrari in the process.

“The FIA says on the combustion engine, it’s Red Bull. That’s how they measure,” said Wolff.

“Maybe as an overall package, it’s us.

“Ferrari keeps whinging that they don’t have the strongest engine.

“But I think they have an absolutely competitive power unit in a car that was designed to be high downforce with winglets that cover half the exhaust.

“So I think we’re pretty much all on par.”

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While the Mercedes PU is considered the strongest package in F1 2026, it has not all been smooth sailing.

George Russell in particular has complained of gremlins in the PU.

Russell’s latest setback came at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix as he struggled to get off the line and dropped down to 21st. He put in a recovery drive to seventh.

“Another problem that happened to George,” Wolff lamented when speaking with PlanetF1.com and others after the race.

“It looks like that he gave about 10 per cent throttle and the whole thing revved maximum. He went off the throttle and it bogged down.

“So I’m really not happy about too many mistakes that happen.”

Mercedes leads the Constructors’ Championship by 72 points from Ferrari.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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