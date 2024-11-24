Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the team “really crushed everyone” in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and joked that “it’s really nice if one would understand these cars”.

Mercedes have had an up-and-down season in terms of form, which has seen the Silver Arrows go from fighting behind McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari to a second one-two finish on the road this season in Las Vegas.

Toto Wolff issues ‘crushed everyone’ verdict after Las Vegas victory

While George Russell was eventually disqualified after crossing the line ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Belgium, this still marks the team’s fourth victory of the season after Russell converted pole to victory around Las Vegas.

Hamilton rose from 10th on the grid to take second in a Driver of the Day performance, as voted for by watching fans, and while Russell admitted the team were “scratching our heads” at their pace earlier in the weekend, they converted it to a 1-2 finish come the chequered flag on Sunday.

Wolff believes Mercedes could have gone quicker in the race, too, and while he said the team understands what made them quick around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, he hopes to see the car be adaptable to perform at every circuit.

“It’s really nice if one would understand these cars, because today we really crushed everyone, dominant,” Wolff told Sky F1 after the race.

“We could have gone easily faster. We were at times two seconds quicker than everybody else, and I’m really happy – the team deserves it. We’ve worked so hard in Brackley and in Brixworth and here at the race team, so that’s a great day.”

When asked if that meant Mercedes did not understand why they were so fast in Las Vegas this weekend, Wolff replied: “No, we do, I think it’s just when you design a car and you put it on track, generally, you try to have it good at every track.

“We seem to be very good when it’s high speed and when it’s a bit of a chillier side with less grip, and this is something we can be proud about, but when it’s getting hot, that is where the car is not performing so well.

“George’s driving was just from another planet. He’s kept that under control and managed with all the time. I think the defending against Leclerc was spectacular, and Lewis came from P10 with a super strong car, finishing just five seconds behind George. Chapeau.”

