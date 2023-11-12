Toto Wolff opens up on actual Mike Elliott exit reason ‘respected’ by Mercedes

Toto Wolff revealed Mike Elliott needed time to “consolidate” after a tough period in Formula 1 with Mercedes.

Elliott resigned from his role as chief technical officer in October but did not state a reason as to why he was departing Mercedes, a team he had spent 11 years with.

But team principal Wolff has now suggested Elliott needed to get away from the stresses of Formula 1 after two tough years at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff wishes Mike Elliott well in post-Mercedes career

Elliott started life at Mercedes as the head of aerodynamics in 2012 having previously worked at Lotus and McLaren. The British engineer would rise up through the thanks to technology director until July 2021 when he took over James Allison’s role as technical director.

However, the first car built under Elliott’s tenure was the problem-filled W13 and having failed to resurrect the team’s form with the W14, Elliott was swapped back to his former role with Allison taking a closer involvement in the F1 proceedings.

That switch happened earlier this year and seven months later, Elliott has now departed Brackley but did so with no ill will.

“I think it’s clear Mike was one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever worked with, great personality and a lovely family and he has contributed so much to the team’s success over the last 11 years that he’s been there,” Wolff told Channel 4.

“And it’s just been super tough for him in the last two years. He felt like he needed a break from Formula 1, he needed to consolidate what he wants to do and we’ve respected that decision.”

Elliott himself has kept it secret what he plans to do next, only stating his aims of being with his family and contemplating his next move.

“I have decided that now is the right time to make my next step beyond Mercedes – first to pause and take stock, after 23 years of working flat-out in this sport, and then to find my next challenge,” Elliott said at the time of his departure.

“I would like to thank my team-mates for a fantastic 12 seasons together and wish them every success for the years to come.”

