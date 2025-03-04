Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made a promise to Lewis Hamilton not to pursue Max Verstappen whilst the Briton was at the team, Netflix cameras have revealed.

Hamilton and Verstappen went toe-to-toe in 2021 as both drivers competed for the title but it appears the controversial season left its mark on Mercedes.

Toto Wolff’s promise to Lewis Hamilton revealed

The revelation came as part of the new season of Drive to Survive when Wolff was discussing with his wife Susie about who to sign following Lewis Hamilton’s announced departure to Ferrari.

After running through names such as Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, the idea of Verstappen is mooted at which point Wolff reveals he made a promise not to sign the Dutchman whilst Hamilton was there.

“I haven’t talked to him because I promised Lewis not to talk to him,” Wolff said of Verstappen. “But I will have the conversation now.”

In 2021, Hamilton’s dislike of Verstappen on the track was no secret with the seven-time champion suggesting the Dutchman one of the most ill-disciplined drivers he had ever raced.

“I’ve raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years. There’s a few at the top which are over the limit. Rules kinda don’t apply, or they don’t think of the rules,” Hamilton said.

“He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collisions on so many occasions with the guy.”

That rivalry disappeared as Hamilton and Mercedes slipped down the order but clearly it still lingered given Wolff’s promise to Hamilton.

However, with Hamilton heading for the door, Wolff went on the charge to sign Verstappen and the plans were shown in a behind-the-scenes meeting with Wolff, head of communications Bradley Lord and driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue.

“It’s so difficult with Max,” Toto said from inside the Mercedes hospitality unit. “There’s a one percent chance that Max changes his mind.”

Naturally, Wolff’s interest did not please his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, who was forced to field questions even from Honda staff members about whether Verstappen would stay.

At the time, Horner was unequivocal and suggested if Wolff wanted a Verstappen for 2025, there was another one he could target.

“I think it is purely a distraction tactic from Toto – and if he does want a Verstappen for next year, I guess Jos is potentially available,” Horner said in Austria.

“A lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that it is a distraction tactic, that it is just thrown in because you have to question, ‘What are the motives behind that?’

“The driver [Hamilton] that’s created all the movement in the market had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on, and chose to leave and left the vacancy at Mercedes.

“That is why there has now been a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat, but it won’t be Max Verstappen.”

