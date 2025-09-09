Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says time has shown that Red Bull should not be taken lightly in the world of Formula 1.

From being brushed off as an energy drinks brand, Red Bull has gone on to win 14 world championships. However, as it readies to take on arguably its biggest F1 challenge yet by racing with its own engine, Wolff stressed it is a “huge challenge”.

Red Bull F1 engine: Toto Wolff warns it is a ‘huge challenge’

Since 2019, Red Bull has been powered by Honda engines, a union which produced six championships overall. Max Verstappen reeled off four straight Drivers’ titles between 2021-24, while Red Bull lifted the 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ crowns.

However, with Honda set to switch to Aston Martin next season, Red Bull stepped up its F1 commitment to a whole new level.

F1 2026 will see major change ushered into the sport. Not only are the chassis regulations to be revamped, but the engine rules will receive the same treatment. With a marked increase in electrical power, energy management/deployment is set to become a far more critical factor from F1 2026.

But, Red Bull has not sought out a new supplier. Instead, it is building its own engine, in partnership with Ford.

As well as Honda, Red Bull will take on further households names in the automotive industry. Mercedes, Ferrari and Audi will also be unleashing engines for this new F1 era. In time General Motors will add its name to that list.

The last time Formula 1 revamped its engine regulations, Mercedes emerged as the class of the field. Between 2014-21, the team went on a run of eight straight Constructors’ title wins, an achievement never before seen in Formula 1.

The man at the helm of that success, Toto Wolff, suggests Red Bull has its work cut out as it embarks on its expanded effort.

“This project is like climbing Mount Everest,” said Wolff about Red Bull Powertrains, when speaking with De Telegraaf.

“They are taking on manufacturers with decades of experience.

“But everyone joked when Red Bull entered the sport too. It was like an energy drink manufacturer taking on Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren. Well, they’ve won quite a lot.

“But given the complexity of the engines, I do think it will be a huge challenge for them.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Ahead of his shock departure from Red Bull, ex-team boss Christian Horner had said it would be “embarrassing” if Red Bull produced a better F1 2026 engine than a manufacturer like Mercedes.

“We understand the pressure that there is next year with us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer,” Horner said.

“The challenge of that is enormous. But we’ve got a hugely capable group of people. We’ve invested significantly. We’ve got a great culture within the team.

“Who knows? To expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is [unrealistic].

“It would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were, or for any manufacturer.

“But I think we’re going to be in a competitive position, potentially even to where we are today relative to our other PU manufacturers.

“There’s everything to play for. What’s great is having it all under one roof; chassis engineers sitting next to engine engineers.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated when you’re talking about the packaging.

“When you’ve got the ability to have those groups communicating and talking with each other directly over a cup of coffee and within the same facility, that is priceless and that will pay dividends.

“Maybe it won’t be in ’26, but ’27, ’28, and beyond, long term for Red Bull, 100 per cent it is the right thing.”

