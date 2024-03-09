Toto Wolff’s right-hand man linked to Ferrari switch along with Lewis Hamilton

Jerome D’Ambrosio, the man Toto Wolff named as his replacement on the pit wall if he had to sit out a race in 2023, could reportedly follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari next year.

The former F1 driver took up the role of Mercedes’ driver development director last year and was often spotted at Wolff’s side at Grand Prix weekends.

Jerome D’Ambrosio linked to Ferrari

However, his days in Brackley are rumoured to be numbered with reports claiming he is set to leave the team at the end of the year when his current contract expires.

Instead, according to Motorsport.com, he’s been linked to Ferrari and Jock Clear’s role as the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Last season Wolff surprised many when he announced that if he had to miss a Grand Prix it would be d’Ambrosio who would sit in his seat.

Speaking to AutoHebdo, Wolff said: “When I am absent on a race weekend, Jerome will replace me. It is true that in 11 years it has only happened three times, but it is a situation that we have to anticipate.

“Now, he has to gain credibility within the team and in the paddock, he still has time, but in case I can’t be there, he will be in my place.”

The Belgian was then called up when Wolff was forced to sit out the Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix having undergone knee surgery.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell clashed at the Japanese Grand Prix before crashing on the opening lap in Qatar with Hamilton out of the race.

Wolff denied his absence triggered the “unpleasant situation”, saying: “I don’t think so. We’ve laughed about that, too, in the team. But I don’t think it has an effect. So, yeah, in any case, we’ll never find out. I’m back.”

Should d’Ambrosio join Hamilton at Ferrari, he’ll be the first big name from Mercedes to make the move with the seven-time World Champion’s race engineer Pete Bonnington also linked to the Scuderia.

Mercedes, though, told PlanetF1.com that Hamilton has a “no poaching” clause in his contract.

