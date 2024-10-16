Toto Wolff sets Lewis Hamilton objective in three-step W15 plan

Mercedes have set out three objectives for the run to the line in F1 2024, Toto Wolff saying they want to finish the season strong, build for 2025, and give Lewis Hamilton a fitting send-off.

After a stumbling start to 2024 where Mercedes struggled to reach the podium, the team’s Monaco Grand Prix upgrades, which included a new front wing, unlocked the potential of the W15.

Toto Wolff confirms Mercedes’ United States GP upgrades

But in a season in which almost every team except McLaren has gone through highs and lows often dictated by upgrades, three wins in the four races prior to the summer break were followed by four races with just one podium.

Losing ground to Ferrari as a result, Mercedes trail the Scuderia by 112 points with their hope of finishing on the season’s podium dealt a blow.

There are, however, still firm objectives to be achieved in the final six races of the championship, starting in Austin with the United States GP.

“This weekend marks the start of an intense run to the end of the year,” said Wolff. “We have six races over the next eight weeks, ending with the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“Although we are not in contention for the championships, there is still plenty to fight for and the opportunity to create a few highlights along the way.

“We want to end this year as strongly as possible, build momentum for 2025, and bid farewell to Lewis in the best way possible.”

This weekend’s United States Grand Prix marks the start of Hamilton’s farewell tour as the seven-time World Championship has just six races left with the team he joined back in 2013. He heads to Ferrari next year to start a new chapter in red.

With six races and a quarter of the season remaining, many of the teams will introduce their final big upgrade package at the Circuit of The Americas. Mercedes will be on the docket come Friday’s FIA upgrade list.

Taking advantage of the four-week autumn break between Singapore and Austin, Mercedes will bring new parts to Austin with an eye to also building towards 2025.

“We have been hard at work since Singapore analysing our performance and how we can improve,” Wolff continued.

“We bring our final update package of the season to Texas and our aim is to close the gap to the front. It will also provide useful information that will help guide our development direction for 2025.

“The Sprint format returns this weekend, and we will have to be at our best to introduce the update package effectively. The Circuit of the Americas is a fantastic track but one that caught us out last year.

“Its high-speed layout, combined with its bumpy surface, make it a challenge for both the car and driver. It is one we are looking forward to.”

Last season Mercedes also introduced new parts in Austin, including a new floor, with Hamilton taking the chequered flag in second place. He was later disqualified when his W14 failed the post-race checks as the wear level on the plank underneath the car exceeded the limit set out in the regulations.

Mercedes stated at the time that high wear on the skids was probably due to the bumpy track and the race being run to a Sprint format.

