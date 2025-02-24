Toto Wolff said the team are targeting more consistent victories as they unveiled their F1 2025 challenger.

Mercedes lifted the covers on the W16 on Monday ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

While the livery was already unveiled at the F1 75 event in London, the Silver Arrows have now unveiled a more realistic image of their car for the 2025 season.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E PERFORMANCE has been designed with the goal of returning Mercedes to the F1 summit and Wolff said consistency will be key to that.

“We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025,” the Austrian said. “We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can’t wait to go racing.

“Everyone at the team, in Brackley and Brixworth, has been hard at work over the winter. Last season was incredibly competitive on the track and, whilst we took several wins, we are all focused on challenging for victories more consistently.

“We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia.”

Wolff also took the time to hail his new driver lineup which consists of two Mercedes academy graduates in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. The CEO and team principal said it was “vindication” of the Mercedes driver development programme.

“We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent.

“George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the Drivers’ Championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so. As the senior driver, he will help lead the team forward and support Kimi in his development.

“Kimi has all the necessary talent to achieve great things at the pinnacle of the sport, but this is a rookie season and there will inevitably be ups and downs. We’re looking forward to that journey together though and helping him develop over the course of the year.”

