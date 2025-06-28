As fresh rumours swirl over a Max Verstappen to Mercedes move, team principal Toto Wolff admits there is a “very low probability” of that happening for next year.

But, the reigning four-time World Champion is on his radar, Wolff seeing it as his duty to monitor what Verstappen wants to do for his future in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes: Could a blockbuster move happen?

While Verstappen is on a run of four straight Drivers’ titles, he and Red Bull have seen their dominant ways fade over the last year. Verstappen currently sits P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, 43 points behind Oscar Piastri in top spot.

His Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2028, but the team has confirmed the existence of a performance-related exit clause, which has served to keep the rumour mill bubbling over Verstappen’s future, considering the huge regulatory reset coming to Formula 1 for 2026.

And current Mercedes driver George Russell – out of contract after F1 2025 as it stands – sparked the Verstappen rumour mill into overdrive ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix by telling Sky F1 that “ongoing” Verstappen and Mercedes “conversations” were taking place.

The broadcaster caught up with Wolff after FP3 in Austria, to ask him how likely it is that Verstappen will become a Mercedes driver some time soon.

“I think when you look at the situation we have with Kimi [Antonelli] and George, we have a perfect line-up that we very much enjoy, that we believe is the future,” said Wolff.

“But at the same time, there is a four-time World Champion that needs to decide what he’s going to do in the future, and that is just, as a team principal, you need to see where that is going.

“But I think I give it a very little probability that this is going to happen.”

Asked if that is a “very little probability” full stop or just in regards to F1 2026, Wolff added: “I don’t know what’s going to be in three or five years.

“That’s why you need to look at what should be considered on the long term.”

Wolff hushed the idea of a waiting game being afoot on the Mercedes line-up, as he reiterated the need for awareness of how all the puzzle pieces are evolving.

“Nothing needs, in a way, to come towards favourable for us,” said Wolff, “because with George and Kimi is what we want to be and what we want to continue.

“But, in order to plan right for the long term of the future, you’ve got to understand what other people do.”

Mercedes currently has a clean slate for F1 2026, with neither Russell nor Antonelli currently contracted for next season.

