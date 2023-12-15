Toto Wolff weighs in on F1’s heated sport vs entertainment debate

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions that F1 has become more about the show than the sport, insisting there is a balance to be struck between the two ideals.

F1 has made a concerted effort to increase its worldwide appeal since Liberty Media took control of the sport in 2017, with innovations such as Drive to Survive, the hit Netflix docuseries, hugely popular.

The sport held three separate events in the United States in 2023 – in Miami, Texas and Las Vegas – with F1’s stakeholders also experimenting with the format of a race weekend, introducing Saturday sprint races in 2021.

Toto Wolff calls for ‘calibration’ in sport vs show debate

The number of sprint races per season were doubled from three to six for 2023, with the format tweaked to incorporate an extra qualifying session known as the sprint shootout.

The sprint format is expected to be changed once more for 2024 with the shootout set to be moved to Friday.

Although some long-term fans feel alienated by F1’s various innovations under Liberty Media, Wolff has rejected the notion that the entertainment factor has taken over – and he believes new and innovative ideas should be encouraged.

He told Bloomberg: “Do we go beyond the sport, too much entertainment? No, I don’t think so.

“We’re trying different formats with the sprint race weekends and Las Vegas, racing in the night.

“And if it needs calibration to provide a better show, while staying true to our values of the honest sport, I think we’ve got to try it.

“But the core product, the grand prix on Sunday, within the regulations – financial, technical and sporting – is always what Formula 1 has been all about.”

Wolff’s comments come almost a month after he launched an impassioned defence of F1’s organisers after a chaotic start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, where opening practice was cancelled after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hit a loose manhole cover.

Taking exception to a reporter’s suggestion that the affair was a “black eye” for F1, Wolff responded: “That is not a black eye. This is nothing!

“It’s completely ridiculous! Completely ridiculous. How can you even dare try to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards to everything?

“And then you’re speaking about a f***ing drain cover that’s been undone. That has happened before! That’s nothing!

“Give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix, that have made this sport much bigger than it ever was. Have you ever spoken good about someone and written a good word? You should about all these people that have been out here.

“Liberty has done an awesome job and just because in FP1 a drain cover has become undone, we shouldn’t be moaning.”

Wolff was reprimanded for his use of foul language ahead of the following race in Abu Dhabi.

