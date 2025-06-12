The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve may be known for producing “crazy” races, but this season Alex Wurz wants a “dull” event, or at least one that doesn’t end in a penalty point being added to Max Verstappen’s Super Licence.

But he accepts there could come a point when Verstappen gets his elbows out, and “bears the consequences”.

Max Verstappen is one point away from an F1 ban

Verstappen arrives at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve under the threat of a race ban after he was given three penalty points for his antics against George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

As tempers flared, Verstappen, seemingly obliging Red Bull’s call to give the Mercedes driver fourth place after their earlier tangle, accelerated and crashed into Russell.

The Briton said that it “felt deliberate” while the stewards ruled that the collision was ‘undoubtedly caused by the actions of Car 1’.

Not only was the Red Bull driver punished with a 10-second time penalty, but he also received three penalty points.

That moved him to within one point of a race ban as F1 regulations state that any driver awarded 12 points within a 12-month rolling period is automatically banned from the next event.

A single point in Montreal would mean Verstappen would have to sit out the Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place at the Red Bull-owned Red Bull Ring, and is a race that attracts thousands of Dutch fans.

Wurz, an Austrian, is hoping it doesn’t come to that. So much so, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman is hoping for a boring Canadian Grand Prix.

“I haven’t even considered that,” Wurz told Krone Zeitung when asked about Verstappen being banned from the Austrian GP. “I’m just hoping that Montreal will be a dull race because of Max!”

The big question, though, is will Verstappen accept a dull race?

Wurz concedes that while the four-time World Champion may accept that at the start, there will come a point where he’ll take his chances.

“No, seriously,:” Wurz continued, “I think he already has that in mind, but he’ll start out with his elbows tucked in if the situation calls for it, but he’ll pull them out again and bear the consequences.

“Nevertheless, Max is such a tough guy, smart enough to know how to handle such a challenging situation.

“We all need Max and want to see him in Spielberg!”

Worz, however, concedes that a boring race is not often on Canada’s agenda with Verstappen winning last year’s ‘crazy’ rain-hit race by 3.8s ahead of Lando Norris.

“Canada is always good for a crazy race,” Wurz said. “They have their own asphalt there. Sticky. Completely different to all the other F1 circuits.

“You have to be really careful with predictions because you never know how the tyres will perform on this surface.

“In terms of the balance of power between the top four teams, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, there can be a lot of shuffling.”

Verstappen arrives at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve chasing his fourth successive Canadian GP victory as he looks to slash Oscar Piastri’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

The McLaren driver is 10 points ahead of Lando Norris, with Verstappen a further 39 off the pace.

