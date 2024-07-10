It is time for your latest fix of Formula 1 headlines, as the dust continues to settle on a thrilling British Grand Prix.

Toyota likely were not on your bingo card, but they appear in today’s headlines as a sensational F1 return is mooted, while Martin Brundle has proposed a different Red Bull driver option amid the Sergio Perez speculation which has made a comeback. Let’s take a closer look.

Could Toyota return to Formula 1 with Haas?

Toyota pulled the plug on their Formula 1 project and waved the series goodbye at the end of 2009, but a shock 2025 comeback for the Japanese manufacturer could be on the cards.

Several prominent F1 publications are reporting that Toyota is eyeing a comeback and has held partnership talks with Haas to make it happen.

Martin Brundle proposes Liam Lawson to Red Bull

While Perez signing a new multi-year Red Bull deal was supposed to mark the end of any and all speculation over his future, such talk has bubbled back up with Perez having fallen into a fresh alarming slump in form.

But, while that has breathed fresh life into the Daniel Ricciardo return narrative, Brundle highlighted current Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson as the best option to fill any opening in the main team.

Pierre Gasly suggests ‘something missing’ for Sergio Perez

A driver who knows exactly what it is like to experience the pressure and speculation currently surrounding Perez is Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman had half a season with Red Bull in 2019, before being demoted back to the junior team over the summer break after struggling up against Max Verstappen.

And as he assesses Perez’s F1 2024 struggles, Gasly says “there’s clearly something that is missing”.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo team-mate value

Back in 2021, Yuki Tsunoda made his Formula 1 debut with Red Bull’s second team, where Gasly became his first team-mate. Daniel Ricciardo later appeared on the other side of the garage from midway through 2023.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com, Tsunoda would explain how both helped improve him as a driver, serving as the ideal team-mate at that stage in his Formula 1 career.

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes message to Alpine in power unit talks

It had been reported recently that Alpine – which enjoys works team status using the Renault power unit – could be readying to give that up and move forward as a customer team.

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff has now confirmed that “exploratory discussions” took place with Alpine over the prospect of Mercedes becoming their power unit supplier, with Mercedes “open-minded” to such a deal.

