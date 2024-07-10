According to several prominent F1 publications, Toyota could be eyeing a way back into F1 through a partnership with the Haas team.

Toyota left F1 behind at the conclusion of the F1 2009 season, but rumours suggest the Japanese manufacturer is keen on a return to the sport and has already begun conversations with the Haas team about a collaboration.

Speculation places Toyota and Haas together from 2025

According to prominent F1 publications Formula.hu and RacingNews365.com, Toyota has been in touch with Haas about a potential partnership.

RN365 suggests a sponsorship deal, similar to Alfa Romeo/Sauber, is being sought, while Formula.hu reports that the two sides could start working together next season ahead of the 2026 regulations change.

The Hungarian publication also states Toyota could partner with Haas in the manufacturing of car chassis components (along with Dallara), with a possible partnership budding between the American team and the Japanese manufacturer involving the use of Toyota’s wind tunnel in Cologne.

Haas declined to comment on the speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com.

Further suggestions from Formula.hu claim Toyota also plans on sponsoring other F1 teams, and perhaps could seek to build their own engine in the future.

A Toyota return would pit them against domestic market rival Honda, which has dominated F1’s power unit war since winning its first title with Red Bull in 2021, along with every title throughout the ongoing engine freeze.

From 2026, the regulations transform for a new engine formula, with Honda officially returning as an active manufacturer to supply the Aston Martin team.

With Haas’ prospects on the rise with the American squad having its most competitive season in years, the rumours about Toyota emerged shortly after McLaren’s use of Toyota’s wind tunnel in Cologne came to an end.

McLaren ended its long-running deal with Toyota last season, having shifted over to its own new facility in Woking. Signing Toyota factory driver Ryo Hirakawa to its roster of reserve drivers for 2024, including some testing of a previous car, it appeared to be part of a concerted effort from Toyota to increase its foothold within F1.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda attended the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix as part of a delegation from Toyota, but Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe vice chairman Kazuki Nakajima downplayed the significance of Toyota’s attendance at the race as merely being supportive of Hirakawa’s signing to McLaren.

“At the moment, it’s a clear no,” he said at the time.

“This is just about giving a driver the opportunity to get his foot in the F1 door.

“But of course, you can think about anything, and there are plenty of rumours. Who knows what the future holds?”

