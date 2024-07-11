With speculation that Toyota is eyeing up a return to F1 through a partnership with Haas, the Japanese automaker has issued a response.

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that Toyota is seeking a way back into F1 after some 15 years away and has begun discussions with Haas about a partnership that would ease the Japanese manufacturer back into competition.

Toyota issue response to F1 speculation

Toyota left F1 after the 2009 season, but a report from the Hungarian publication Formula.hu and Dutch publication RacingNews365 suggests Toyota has been in touch with Haas about a potential partnership.

RN365 suggests a sponsorship deal, similar to Alfa Romeo/Sauber, is being sought, while Formula.hu reports that the two sides could start working together next season ahead of the 2026 regulations change.

The Hungarian publication also states Toyota could partner with Haas in the manufacturing of car chassis components (along with Dallara), with a possible partnership budding between the American team and the Japanese manufacturer involving the use of Toyota’s wind tunnel in Cologne.

Haas declined to comment on the speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com, while Toyota has now issued its own response.

When asked whether there is any truth to the possibility of a Toyota/Haas partnership and whether Toyota is seeking a way back into F1, the automaker didn’t deny the possibility.

“There is nothing to say on this matter,” a spokesperson from Toyota told PlanetF1.com, “beyond the fact that Toyota will continue making ever-better cars and developing people through motorsport.”

Toyota’s top-level motorsport participation, through Toyota Gazoo Racing, sees the manufacturer race in the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship.

Over the British Grand Prix weekend, eagle-eyed viewers on social media spotted Toyota Gazoo General Manager in the motorsport engineer department, Masaya Kaji, in the Haas garage at Silverstone.

Kaji watched on as Haas claimed a stellar sixth place, courtesy of Nico Hulkenberg.

According to Formula.hu’s research, Toyota also plans on sponsoring other F1 teams and perhaps could seek to build its own engine in the future.

A Toyota return would pit them against domestic market rival Honda, which has dominated F1’s power unit war since winning its first title with Red Bull in 2021, along with every title throughout the ongoing engine freeze.

From 2026, the regulations transform for a new engine formula, with Honda officially returning as an active manufacturer to supply the Aston Martin team.

Officially, Toyota has been hesitant about signalling an interest in returning to F1. Speaking towards the end of last season as Toyota factory driver Ryo Hirakawa was signed by McLaren to its driver roster, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe vice chairman Kazuki Nakajima said: “At the moment, it’s a clear no.

“This is just about giving a driver the opportunity to get his foot in the F1 door.

“But of course, you can think about anything, and there are plenty of rumours. Who knows what the future holds?”

