A report Toyota are eyeing a way back into Formula 1 with Haas was given credence at Silverstone where Toyota Gazoo racing manager Masaya Kaji watched the action from inside the Haas garage.

Walking away from Formula 1 at the end of the 2009 championship, Toyota are reportedly keen to return to the sport.

Is Toyota Gazoo Haas on the horizon?

According to F1 publications Formula.hu and Racingnews365.com, Toyota could partner with Haas in the manufacturing of their F1 car’s chassis components, doing so along with Dallara, which would include Haas using Toyota’s wind tunnel in Cologne.

But while there are no plans to build an engine of their own, Toyota may go down that route in the future.

Haas declined to comment on the speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com.

However, one telling clue has since emerged on social media with Toyota Gazoo General Manager in the motorsport engineer department, Masaya Kaji, spotted in the Haas garage during the British Grand Prix.

Kaji was one of the guests at the back of the Haas garage, watching the action as Nico Hulkenberg raced to sixth place at the Silverstone race, his second P6 in as many races.

Latest Haas news with midfield team emerging as 2024’s dark horse

👉Revealed: The F1 dark horses you need to watch after stellar British Grand Prix

👉 Andretti’s F1 bid declared too ‘late’ with 11th team approach questioned

According to Formula.hu, the Toyota/Haas partnership could begin as early as next season.

As a first step, it would be a sponsorship agreement similar to the one operated by Sauber and Alfa Romeo in recent years with that followed by technological cooperation.

Although Haas’ F1 cars have been built by Dallara, the Hungarian publication claims the chassis will be “be partially or fully taken over by Toyota Gazoo Racing’s headquarters in Cologne from 2025.”

The engine, though, will still be a Ferrari power unit as their deal runs through to 2028.

A full takeover of Haas by Toyota was also mooted with the potential for Toyota to build their own engines.

However, up until now Toyota have been reticent to commit to a Formula 1 return with Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe vice chairman Kazuki Nakajima saying last season: “At the moment, it’s a clear no.

“This is just about giving a driver the opportunity to get his foot in the F1 door.

“But of course, you can think about anything, and there are plenty of rumours. Who knows what the future holds?”

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!