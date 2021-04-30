Stewards to police Turns 1, 4 and 15 at Portimao

After 125 lap times were deleted on the Friday of the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix, the stewards will use the kerbs at three corners to police this year’s limits.

F1 race director Michael Masi has confirmed the stewards will be policing three corners – Turns 1, 4 and 15 – at the Portimao circuit.

For Turns 1 and 4, any ‘lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.’

As for Turn 15, the same rule applies although the driver will also lose the lap time on his next lap.

Masi noted that a ‘driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track’.

As for what counts as leaving the track, that is any driver who is behind the red-and-white kerb on the exit of the corner.

Race Directors’ notes regarding track limits:

21.1 Turn 1 – Exit

a) A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 1, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

21.2 Turn 4 – Exit

a) A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 4, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

21.3 Turn 15 – Exit

a) A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track on the exit of Turn 15, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards. A driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track.

21.4 General – Turn 1 Exit, Turn 4 Exit and Turn 15 Exit

a) Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 1 Exit, Turn 4 Exit or Turn 15 Exit by using the track as described above, teams will be informed via the official messaging system.

b) On the third occasion of a driver failing to negotiate Turn 1 Exit and/or Turn 4 Exit and/or Turn 15 Exit by using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards. For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner.

c) In all cases detailed above, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage.

d) The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track, each such case will be judged individually.

Yuki Tsunoda fell foul of the three time rule during the last season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, incurring a five second penalty for repeated infringements.

