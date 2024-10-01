Monday confirmed news that many had suspected was coming as Renault put an end date on their F1 engine production and plenty of you had some things to say about it.

Renault will end an 18-year stay as one of F1’s engine producers next year as the team look to become a customer team and plenty of you are sad to see them go.

Your reaction to Renault’s departure from F1 power unit production

With a misfiring engine and their competitors being a step ahead, the bosses at Renault have ignored staff protests and confirmed a decision to close their F1 power unit production.

It was a move many had seen coming but still one that was a disappointment.

“Tragic and frustrating. So many other companies could have made use of Renault’s resources if they were willing to sell. Instead, it seems they’ve just been able to transfer ownership to whatever Alpine is and shut down everything they feel they can’t buy off the shelf. “I have a soft spot for the French teams like Renault and Ligier, but this seems so cynical. I’ll pick out a hat to saute if they can turn it around just by adding customer engines. Briatore sure is working wonders already, isn’t he?” – Fonejone

Fonejone was not the only user who was left perplexed by the decision with DearLider describing it as “baffling.”

“As usual. Right before the regulations force the PUs to be simpler and less expensive,” he said. “But quite frankly, it’s vindication to what so many already suspected: Renault are not committed to F1 as much as they continue to suggest. “I really don’t understand Renault. Because on the one hand they remain very committed to motorsport. The junior formulae series through which every aspiring F1 driver passes. Renault has a legacy, history, and prestige. Perhaps more than any other F1 PU except Ferrari and Merc. “Then this thing with Alpine… I am not totally bought into it. Not that the brand exists and focuses on performance. It’s a great brand. But they really watered down the Renault brand to force Alpine in. They could have phased it in. “Renault (or Alpine) will now be throwing away a significant competitive advantage that most big teams will have, which is operating like works teams or quasi-works teams (e.g. Aston-Honda, Red Bull-Ford). “Sadly, I just expect mediocrity and more failures from Renault.” – DearLider “End of an era. Quite sad. At least Renault should have patience for one more try for the 2026 regs, if they completely flopped for the hybrid era.” – Kumba

Richard Gosling meanwhile predicted plenty of the Renault employees may make a move to Audi.

“Renault employees will be booking their train tickets to Ingolstadt already!” – Richard Gosling

There were others who were less kind, Alexandros Aslanidis said it was “humiliating” for the French outfit to be pulling out.

“A lot of PR. Just call it what it is, Renault failed miserably at producing competitive engines for almost two decades now, so you’re becoming a customer team. Humiliating.” – Alexandros Aslanidis “It’s too bad Renault didn’t pull out. We now have its progeny continuing to stink up the grid. – Polite Canuck

More on the future of F1’s engines

F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

There were also concerns for new driver Jack Doohan who recently signed to become an Alpine driver from 2025.

“Embarrassing. Only hope for Jack Doohan it doesn’t sink his F1 career before its even really began.” – Thetev32

As for what’s next, there was questions of the future of the division as well as a certain American company.

“What’s the reason for Alpine to keep this agony? Tax write-offs?” – Dave G “So… is Alpine interested in selling? “I hear there is a certain American company looking to get into F1. “Just saying…” – xboxbam

Read next: Stark reality of Brawn GP season revealed in new details around remarkable 2009 season