Tributes pour in after former Ferrari press officer Alberto Antonini passes away

Formula 1 is in mourning after the sad passing of Ferrari’s former press officer Alberto Antonini was announced aged 62.

Starting out as a journalist, Antonini went on to head up the Ferrari press office, arriving at Maranello in 2015.

There he worked through to 2019, a highly-popular figure not only within Ferrari, but more widely across Formula 1.

Tributes poor in for Alberto Antonini

Antonini had reportedly been going through a long-term battle with leukaemia, tributes flooding in from the motorsport world following the sad news of his passing.

The Mercedes team said: “Our thoughts this evening are with our friends and colleagues mourning Alberto’s loss.

“So many good memories working together during his years with Autosprint, and fun times as rivals in red and silver in more recent years.

“He loved our sport with a true passion befitting a man representing the Scuderia. Godspeed, caro. And our deepest condolences to all mourning the loss of a friend.”

Respected Italian journalist Giuliano Duchessa wrote in a post on X: “Very sad news, Alberto Antonini, F1 journalist and former head of the Ferrari press office, has passed away. As for me, like many kids who are passionate about F1, I grew up reading him every Tuesday. An inspiration, thank you.”

Former McLaren and Aston Martin communications manager Matt Bishop posted: “I’m very sad to hear the news that Italian journalist, author, comms/PR man & F1 paddock stalwart Alberto Antonini has passed away, at the age of just 62.

I'm very sad to hear the news that Italian journalist, author, comms/PR man & #F1 paddock stalwart Alberto Antonini has passed away, at the age of just 62. Here he is at Suzuka in 2014, sharing his wisdom with SKY F1 Italia, sitting between 2 other champions. #RIPAlbertoAntonini pic.twitter.com/QyNAtDIOyw — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 (@TheBishF1) December 14, 2023

“Here he is at Suzuka in 2014, sharing his wisdom with Sky F1 Italia, sitting between 2 other champions [Jacques Villeneuve left, Nigel Mansell right].”

Respected reporter Albert Fabrega reacted: “Alberto Antonini, who was Ferrari’s press officer and F1 journalist, has left us. Rest in peace Alberto.”

The BBC’s F1 chief writer Andrew Benson joined the tributes to Antonini, a “close colleague for some considerable time”.

“Alberto Antonini, long-time Italian Formula 1 journalist for Autosprint and Ferrari communications director in the time of team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, died today. Alberto was a close colleague for some considerable time. What awful news.”

More recently, Antonini had served as press officer for two-time IndyCar champion and former McLaren F1 reserve driver Alex Palou.

Everyone at PlanetF1.com send our condolences and best wishes to Antonini’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

