Franco Colapinto recently got back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car as part of a private test organised by Alpine at Monza.

However, talk that Colapinto lapped seven tenths faster per tour than fellow Alpine reserve Paul Aron – at a time when Jack Doohan’s Alpine and F1 future remains a talking point after a major Japanese Grand Prix crash – proves highly unrepresentative.

Franco Colapinto and Paul Aron Alpine test data clarified

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Colapinto drove the 2023 Alpine A523 during the recent Monza test, taking over the car for a day after former Formula 2 rival and ex-Mercedes junior Paul Aron had been at the wheel.

And a report from Motorsport.com’s Italian arm had claimed that in an identical run plan to Aron, Colapinto had cleared the Estonian’s best lap time by half a second, and that in their respective afternoon race runs, Colapinto was lapping seven tenths faster than Aron.

However, PlanetF1.com understands this account of the run plans to be wide of the mark, and, like with all tests, factors such as different engine settings, differing track temperatures, wind direction and track evolution all make it virtually impossible to accurately compare the performance of both drivers.

Furthermore, PlanetF1.com understands Aron’s performance impressed Alpine, with the highly-rated Estonian set to carry out FP1 appearances for the team this year.

Aron took a win and eight podiums in his rookie Formula 2 campaign last year, a season in which Colapinto was a racing rival ahead of getting the call-up to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams as of the Italian Grand Prix, meaning he made his debut at Monza.

Who is Paul Aron?

Formerly of the Mercedes Junior Team, Aron became an Alpine reserve for F1 2025, one of four, with Colapinto and Aron joined by Kush Maini and Ryo Hirakawa as Alpine reserves for the season, Hirakawa having made his F1 race weekend debut in front of his home fans at Suzuka by replacing Doohan in FP1.

Aron – who raced in F2 with Hitech under now Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes – is a driver who the Brit spoke of very positively when asked at last season’s Abu Dhabi GP about his 2024 F2 campaign, one which saw him finish P3 in the standings.

“Gonna be biased, aren’t I, to Paul, because he was one of mine,” said Oakes.

“Paul’s done a mega job this year, and I think as a rookie in F2, I think that’s really hard. I think him and [Gabriel] Bortoleto have been the sort of class the field.

“I feel a bit sorry for him, because a couple of mistakes on his side, one on the team at Spa, but he’s been brilliant, and I think, again, showing some mental strength to be dropped by Mercedes, and then go through all of that this year and then to fight for the championship all year long. He’s definitely a special talent.”

Jack Doohan: A driver under pressure

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend got off to a frightening start for Doohan, who thankfully walked away unhurt from an 180mph-crash at the first Suzuka turn early in the second practice session, the circumstances generating a great deal of debate.

“It was a misjudgement of not closing the DRS into Turn 1,” declared Oakes. “It is something to learn from.”

Doohan’s race weekend did improve from there, as he went from P19 on the grid to a P15 finish, gaining the most places of any driver in a race of limited movement in the order, but talk over what the future could hold for Doohan and Colapinto continues to rumble on.

