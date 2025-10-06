Oscar Piastri did not deliberately silence Zak Brown in parc ferme after a contentious Singapore Grand Prix, nor did he intentionally skip McLaren’s initial championship-winning celebrations.

Because sometimes in life, a video or a picture don’t actually reveal the truth.

Did Oscar Piastri blank Zak Brown and McLaren after the Singapore GP?

Piastri’s Singapore Grand Prix didn’t go according to plan as despite lining up ahead of his teammate and main title rival Lando Norris, the Australian driver finished behind him.

Lining up P3 ahead of Norris in fifth place, the teammates clashed on the opening lap as Norris tried to avoid Max Verstappen and clattered into Piastri in the process.

The usually calm-headed Aussie was clearly irate by the end of his discussion with his race engineer Tom Stallard when it became evident that McLaren would not be taking action against Norris.

“If he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate, then that’s a pretty **** job of avoiding,” he said.

The teammates finished the 62-lap race at the Marina Bay circuit third and fourth with Norris on the podium, taking three points out of Piastri’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Parking in parc ferme after the race, Piastri appeared to cut off McLaren CEO Zak Brown as he congratulated the driver for his part in the team’s back-to-back Constructors’ titles.

“Oscar, back-to-back champions! Good race, tough race, thank you for…” and Brown was silenced

Zak Brown was congratulating Oscar Piastri after the race and he… disconnected the radio?? 😭😭😭 fairs. pic.twitter.com/67CYViyk9a — deni (@fiagirly) October 5, 2025

PlanetF1.com understands that Piastri didn’t ignore Brown, never mind blank his CEO, he just couldn’t hear the radio with the fireworks and noises going on as he prepared to climb out of his MCL39 after a gruelling race.

The conspiracy theorists were out in force again a short while later when Piastri stood behind Carlos Sainz in the media pen as the TVs behind played McLaren’s ongoing championship celebration.

Piastri watching McLaren celebrate the WCC on stage without him 💔 pic.twitter.com/qXtOrTSTsx — Motorsport MP4 (@MotorsportMP4) October 6, 2025

But on closer inspection, Lando Norris wasn’t there either.

Quieren un poquito más de drama? Piastri no estuvo en los festejos de McLaren por conseguir el título de constructores 😬 Estaba dando entrevistas en ese momento y ni lo esperaron…#F1 #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/uDamq34huI — El Mejor del Resto 🏁 (@elmejordelresto) October 5, 2025

While Piastri was waiting to speak in the media pen, Norris was in the post-race press conference.

It wasn’t a snub, it was just p*ss poor timing across the board.

The teammates joined together a short while later to celebrate with the entire McLaren team, the 2025 Constructors’ Champion posting a picture of that under the caption: ‘Respect’.

Piastri also pulled back on his in-race frustrations, saying he knows that while McLaren have had to deal with difficult situations, the team’s intentions are always “very well meaning”.

“There’s obviously been some difficult situations for the whole team,” Piastri said.

“We’ve obviously spoken about a number of things. Could things have been better at certain points? Yes, but ultimately, it’s a learning process with the whole team.

“I’m very, very happy that the intentions are very well-meaning, if that makes sense. So I have absolutely no concerns about that.

“Just obviously, there’s been some tough situations this year, and this is another one.”

