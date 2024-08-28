Twist in Adrian Newey’s £100m move as another F1 team ‘now enter the race’

Despite suggestions for a post-summer break announcement, Adrian Newey continues to evaluate his Formula 1 options with a new team having “entered the race” in Alpine.

Earlier this month a report from Italy’s AutoSprint claimed Aston Martin had tabled a significant offer to Newey to join the team from next season, worth up to £100m over three years.

Has Adrian Newey made a decision about his F1 future?

It was said to be a done deal with an announcement expected when Formula 1 returned from the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix. But Zandvoort has come and gone.

It begs the question is the announcement delayed because of Newey’s agreement with his current team Red Bull Racing over the timing of it, or because he’s still deciding?

According to the BBC journalist Andrew Benson, it appears to be the latter as a new player has entered the race to sign the design legend – Alpine.

He claims Newey has held “pretty extensive talks” with Alpine’s executive adviser Flavio Briatore, who was hired in June to turn around the team’s fortunes.

“This is one of the most interesting topics in F1 – and one of the most uncertain,” Benson replied when asked about Newey’s next stop.

“When Newey announced he was leaving Red Bull, a number of teams seemed to be in the running to sign him. But these have gradually fallen by the wayside.

“First, it became clear that Ferrari was not going to happen. Then McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said they were not going to take him.

“Aston Martin have made him an offer, which Newey is evaluating. Williams, where Newey achieved his first successes in F1 from 1991-96, have expressed their interest. And Alpine have now entered the race.

“Newey is said to have had pretty extensive talks with Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore.

“The 65-year-old is still believed to be evaluating his options.”

Alpine have struggled for form this season as the team fielded an overweight A524 in the opening rounds, having opted to do “something else” with the car after finishing a distant P6 last season. They are currently P8 in the Constructors’ Championship with 13 points on the board.

Reports of Newey being a target for Alpine emerged last week with Auto Bild claiming Briatore had “contacted the British mastermind and literally promised him the moon” to switch to Alpine including “decision freedom in all areas”.

The latter was reportedly the sticking point in the Briton signing with Ferrari as Newey wanted veto power when it came to technical hirings and Fred Vasseur said no.

