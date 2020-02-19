Two-day Chinese Grand Prix being considered

Formula 1 is considering rescheduling the Chinese Grand Prix as a two-day event to be held in November, according to Autosport.

The race was due to be held on April 19, but the continued spread of the coronavirus in China forced the event to be postponed.

CEO of the Formula One Group Chase Carey has admitted that finding a new date for the event will be “challenging“, and already two new dates have been rejected by the teams.

The first of those dates was the weekend after the Hungarian Grand Prix, meaning the summer break would be cut from three weeks to two.

The other was between the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi races, though that was also shut down with teams not willing to return to the short-lived days of a triple-header.

Autosport report that one possibility for the event was that it took Abu Dhabi’s spot on the calendar, running from November 27-29, with the season-finale then pushed back a week.

But now there is a new proposal for the Chinese GP to be held on November 22, meaning it would be the middle part of a triple-header following Brazil and preceding Abu Dhabi, but to help with the obvious logistical challenges of this the event would be shortened to two days instead of three.

The Saturday would reportedly be used for free practice and then qualifying, while the race would then happen as normal on Sunday.

The Chinese GP is financially beneficial for the teams, but for the proposal to be successful it would need the backing of every team, something which Formula 1 is trying to move away from.

Any announcement isn’t expected to be imminent though with the coronavirus still far from under control.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.