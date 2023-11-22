The reveal of AlphaTauri’s new name for the 2024 season is imminent having been finalised during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

And no, it’s not the Hugo-Boss-Adidas-Red-Bull-B-team.

Having announced earlier this year that Red Bull’s junior team would be dropping the AlphaTauri branding at the end of this campaign, Hugo Boss and Adidas emerged as the front-runners to become the team’s title sponsor.

Two new US-based sponsors will be named the official title sponsors

Both, though, are German brands and according to Motorsport.com, it’s ‘two new US-based sponsors’ who’ll be named as the team’s title sponsor.

That was decided at the Las Vegas Grand Prix but CEO Peter Bayer isn’t sharing the secret.

“The identity will be generic,” he told the publication. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.

“We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.

“The name of the team, the identity, has been decided by the shareholders. And I need to carry it with me without being able to share, which is very difficult!”

The new name will be revealed within the next three weeks or so as the deadline for the official F1 entry list is early December.

However, AlphaTauri isn’t the only team on the grid that will have a new name next season, Alfa Romeo will also be rebranded.

The team formerly known as Sauber, BMW-Sauber, and now Alfa Romeo will be renamed Audi in 2026 but that leaves a two-year gap.

Team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi isn’t saying what the new name will be for next season but he did hint that one of the team’s existing sponsors could act as the bridge to Audi.

Alfa Romeo have the press release ready and waiting, but they’ll only send it out “five minutes” after the entry list is published.

“Five minutes after the FIA publishes the entry list! All our statements were ready from November 2,” he said.

“Of course, we don’t want to anticipate anything, but we are ready to announce the team name and the chassis name.

“We have existing partners of course, and we try to also expand with our partners the perimeter of the sponsorship deals.

“I think that we found a good way to do this, but there will be not just one title partner next year. I think there will be surprises, especially for the chassis name.”

