Having already made two approaches for Christian Horner, Italian journalist Leo Turrini has suggested a third time could be a charm for Ferrari.

Red Bull sent shockwaves through Formula 1 when it announced on Wednesday morning that Christian Horner had been sacked from his role as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal.

Could Christian Horner become Ferrari’s next team boss?

‘Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,’ read the statement.

Addressing Red Bull personnel at the team’s Milton Keynes headquarters, an emotional Horner revealed he was “shocked” when he was informed of Red Bull’s decision.

“Yesterday,” he said, “I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

“I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally the baton will be handed over. It came as a shock to myself.”

Almost a week on, Red Bull has yet to disclose why the 51-year-old was let go, and, according to reports, Horner hasn’t been told either.

That’s just one of several big questions yet to be answered, along with what’s next for Christian Horner?

Set for a huge £50 million Red Bull settlement, Horner could do, as Jeremy Clarkson put it, just about anything, just as he did when he “became a farmer.”

“So on that basis,” he said in his Sun column, “Christian Horner might re-emerge in a couple of years as an astronaut, or in an ice-cream van or as a Foreign Secretary.”

He could also return to the grid as team principal at one of Red Bull’s rivals.

He’s been linked to Alpine, with speculation he could buy into the team, with Ferrari also a candidate with Ferrari chairman John Elkann a known admirer.

He approached Horner earlier this year about the Ferrari team principal role amid rumours incumbent team boss Fred Vasseur is under pressure after the Scuderia to kick on with McLaren after a strong finish to last year.

Although flattered by the offer, Horner turned it down.

“Look, of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment is 100 per cent with Red Bull,” he said months before his Red Bull sacking.

“There’s a bunch of speculation, as always in this business, about people coming here, going there, whatever.”

“My Italian,” he continued with a chuckle, “is worse than Flavio [Briatore’s] English. So, how on earth would that work?”

He went into a bit more detail with De Telegraaf as he revealed it wasn’t the first time that Ferrari had come knocking.

“I am flattered that other teams have contacted me. Ferrari have actually approached me in the past,” he told the Dutch newspaper.

Will there now be a third approach?

Italian journalist Turrini shared his thoughts in his recent blog as he pondered Horner’s future after the Briton lost the “civil war” at Red Bull.

“Now where will Chris Horner go?” he wrote. “The summary dismissal of the Red Bull boss opens up objectively indecipherable scenarios.

“On the fact itself, the immediate impression is that the civil war, which broke out more than a year ago, ended with the victory, at least apparent, of the Marko-Verstappen senior duo.

“And there are also those who think that this thunderous break coincides with a stay for Super Max in Red Bull.”

“Finally,” he continued, “to the open secret.

“Everyone knows that twice, in recent times, Horner has rejected Ferrari’s offer. He said it himself, without ever being denied.

“Isn’t there two out of three?”

However, there could be one big obstacle in Horner joining Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton and Horner clashed throughout the F1 2021 championship as the Briton took on Red Bull’s Verstappen for the World title. On track action was followed by off-track commentary as neither Red Bull nor Mercedes held back.

Former F1 pundit Will Buxton believes if Horner went to Ferrari, Hamilton would leave.

“One of the key reasons that Lewis moved to Ferrari wasn’t just the allure of racing for the Scuderia. It was to link up once again with Fred Vasseur, who ran Lewis to his junior series championships,” he told the The Sports Agents podcast.

“Lewis adores that man and has absolute faith in Fred Vasseur. If they replaced Fred with Christian Horner, I don’t think Lewis would be a Ferrari driver for much longer.”

