Two teams ruled out of signing Adrian Newey after ‘very senior source’ reveal

Ruling out Ferrari after a senior source said “no”, and McLaren because they’re on the up without him, David Coulthard has declared Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin when he leaves Red Bull.

But the design guru’s long-time friend and manager Eddie Jordan says the Scot’s comments are “inaccurate” and “fanciful”.

‘So when you eventually announce to us all that Adrian is going to Aston Martin…’

Newey and Red Bull announced in May that after 19 years together the design legend would be leaving the team early next year, calling time on a partnership that has included 13 championship titles with potentially two more to come.

Almost immediately attention switched to what comes next for Newey, retirement or a new team?

While the 65-year-old made it clear he wants a break from Formula 1, declaring he was “Forrest Gump” tired, he admitted he may have a eureka moment and decide to continue.

But although Ferrari were said to be leading the running to sign the Briton, recent reports claim salary and Newey’s desire not to be full-time put paid to that along with Aston Martin’s $100m offer.

Coulthard, maybe on a fishing expedition as he spoke with Newey’s manager Jordan in their latest Formula For Success podcast, hinted at an Aston Martin move for the Briton.

“I don’t say the more competitive field is down to Adrian leaving the team [Red Bull]. That’s ridiculous to imagine,” he said when asked if Red Bull were missing Newey.

“Race car performance is about what you’ve delivered, what you have physically manufactured.

“The fact that Adrian has decided his long-term future is no longer with Red Bull is as fanciful as when you [Newey’s manager] get off the fence and announce where you have managed to batter the best deal for Adrian… so when you eventually announce to us all that Adrian is going to Aston Martin, do we suddenly think their performance is going to gain half a second? Of course not.

“He has to then start the long journey of getting to know the team of people, getting to know the facilities, bringing his vision forward. That can take years.”

Jordan was quick to call out the former F1 driver on his Aston Martin claim.

“First of all I must say David you have made a statement which you don’t often do because you don’t come off the fence, and you’ve made a position as to where Adrian may or may not be going and I would say to you, 1: I cannot believe that what you said is currently in a situation when you can justifiably say that as fact,” said the former F1 team boss.

What’s next for Adrian Newey? A new team or retirement?

“Well he’s not going to Ferrari,” said DC.

“Why do you say that?” Jordan asked. “I need to know that.”

DC: “Because a very senior source has said no. He’s not going to McLaren.”

EJ: “Why is that?”

DC: “Unless it is linked to road cars, why would you bring Adrian into something that is working right now? McLaren has found a tread of development…”

EJ: “I think what you’ve said is extremely fanciful and if you can remember the kind of things I’ve come up with and that Adrian has come up with, it’s still absolutely in the melting pot and I think what you have just said is inaccurate and it’s fanciful.”

DC: “Well you get off the fence, where’s he going then?”

EJ: “Why am I going to tell you? I have to tell you the reason why no one will know is because it is the summer period, he was in Goodwood but he car, the RB17, a track car that is fantastic. There’s an argument to say Red Bull should come back and approach him and see if he’ll go back again. But that’s far too late.

“The reality is Adrian is spending down time and he’s now past his mid-60s and he’s having a lot of fun. He’s doing a lot of other things he’s never done before. So you better speak about what his decisions are because you won’t hear it from me.”

