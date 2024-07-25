Two teams ‘seriously’ chasing Mick Schumacher for sensational F1 return

Helmut Marko has suggested that both Alpine and Audi F1 are “seriously considering” signing Mick Schumacher as the former Haas driver continues to look for a way back into the sport.

Schumacher is currently plying his trade in WEC for Alpine having been off the F1 grid since 2022 but Red Bull senior advisor suggested there were two teams considering putting him in their car.

Those two teams, according to Marko, are Alpine and Audi with both having vacant seats for 2025.

“Mick is one of the politest and nicest people in the entire paddock, which is more of a disadvantage for him,” he told F1-Insider. “He also has the handicap of a big name.

“He has already delivered in sporting terms. He won the Formula 3 championship, he won the Formula 2 championship, and that alone made him interesting for Formula 1 teams.

“As far as we are concerned: There were no sporting reasons why we never got together. He was a Ferrari junior at the time, then he joined the Mercedes squad. So he wasn’t even on the market.

“At Haas, he was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Guenther Steiner. That’s a fact. Once you’re out, it’s difficult. But behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him. Toto Wolff praises him to the skies. I think Alpine and Audi are seriously considering him. I would be happy for him, because he would deserve it.”

Schumacher himself has said he is willing to wait for F1 “as long as necessary” and also suggested a return was “within reach.”

“It is important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do,” he told AFP.

“My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far. At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach.

“I have to make sure that I don’t become too confident, that I keep going and make sure that there is a plan B in case it doesn’t work out.

“My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me. I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary.”

