Ugo Ugochukwu, the Formula 3 championship leader, received his first taste of Formula 1 machinery during an Alpine private test. It would appear that there was a bump along the way.

Footage has emerged on social media which appears to show Ugochukwu losing control of the Alpine A525 at Monza, home of the Italian Grand Prix, and finding the wall. Ugochukwu is not currently associated to any Formula 1 team, following his departure from the McLaren academy.

Ugo Ugochukwu Alpine test crash footage emerges

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Ugochukwu has been in fine form across the early rounds of the 2026 Formula 3 season. Six points clear at the top of the Drivers’ standings, the American prospect also tops our own best and fairest table for F3 2026 so far.

The 19-year-old made the podium in Barcelona, before heading to Monza for a huge opportunity with Alpine.

In what was Ugochukwu’s first time driving an F1 car, the New York City native got behind the wheel of Alpine’s A525, used during their 2025 season.

However, footage emerged on social media which shows Ugochukwu apparently spinning out through the Ascari chicane and finding the tyre barrier.

🚨 El accidente de Ugo Ugochukwu🇺🇸 ayer (19 años, líder de la F3) con un Alpine de TPC en Monza🇮🇹 Era su primera vez en un F1. #F1 pic.twitter.com/GMioyFXQI0 — Alpine Club (@alpineclub_esp) June 18, 2026

The barrier, combined with the gravel, did its job in seemingly creating a low-impact incident for the teenager.

As Ugochukwu’s test was a private TPC [Testing of Previous Cars], the Enstone-based squad did not comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

Ugochukwu is not currently associated with the Alpine Academy.

He joined the McLaren Driver Development Programme in 2021, but departed in November 2025.

Ugochukwu was asked by PlanetF1.com, ahead of the 2026 F3 season getting underway, why he and McLaren had gone their separate ways.

He said: “We just didn’t really go together, let’s say, so decided to mutually step away.

“I think I’m in a good place this year to have more opportunities.”

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Ugochukwu began his 2026 by claiming the Formula Regional Oceania title, a championship won last year by current Racing Bulls F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad.

“I already had a good start to the year in Oceania, so I’m aiming to have a good year in F3 and open the door to other options,” Ugochukwu concluded.

Ugochukwu, racing with Campos, tops the F3 2026 standings after three rounds, six points ahead of teammate Theophile Nael.

This Ugochukwu’s second F3 season, he won the Melbourne feature race, his first victory in the category.

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