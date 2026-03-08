Charles Leclerc described the new boost button in his Ferrari as “like the mushroom in Mario Kart” during his battle with George Russell in Melbourne.

After an excellent start, Leclerc looked the only non-Mercedes driver capable of preventing Russell from winning in Melbourne but ultimately finished third in the order.

Charles Leclerc makes Mario Kart reference

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The first race had a lot of intrigue going into it given just how many rules had changed from the last time we went racing and there was a particular focus on the new boost and overtake modes which change how much battery the cars use.

After his first try of the system in a race scenario, Leclerc took to the team radio to make a comparison with what he was feeling,

He said: “When I press it, it feels like the mushroom in Mario Kart.”

Race engineer Bryan Bozzi replied: “Nice one” to the reference.

But despite holding off Russell, Leclerc’s hopes of a win evaporated when Ferrari declined to use a VSC period to pit and ultimately handed the advantage back to Mercedes.

Asked if he regretted the team’s decision, Leclerc said he did not and believed there was enough evidence to suggest more safety cars were on their way.

“I mean, I don’t regret it,” he said. “It was a wanted choice, a wanted and conscious choice.

“Looking from FP1 to now, there’s been at every session a car that was stopped, at least one car. We knew that there were very high chances that this was not going to be the only VSC of the race, and so we thought that it was better for us to maybe wait for another one. That’s always a gamble, of course.

More on Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

* Charles Leclerc says ‘cheeky’ lights-out helped Ferrari lightning start in Melbourne

* Ferrari strategy call scrutinised as Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in Australia

* Lewis Hamilton plays down Ferrari VSC strategy call after Melbourne P4

“We didn’t know that this would happen. The reality is we’ve had other VSCs after, and one which was particularly well placed, but unfortunately for this one for us the pit entry was closed and we couldn’t take it.

“So, we were a little bit unlucky on that side, but it was a conscious choice again and I don’t really regret it.”

Despite missing out on the win, Leclerc secured the 51st podium of his career and the first since the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Read next: Max Verstappen explains ‘terrible’ Australian GP start in renewed criticism of F1 2026 rules

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!