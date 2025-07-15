As the F1 paddock weighs in on Christian Horner’s next move in Formula 1, the former Red Bull team boss may have already hinted at it in an interview in April.

Horner was axed by Red Bull last week, the announcement sending shockwaves through the paddock as it brought an end to his two decades in charge.

What’s next for Christian Horner?

Under Horner’s leadership, which began in 2005, Red Bull was transformed from an energy drink-owned Formula 1 team into a powerhouse, winning six Constructors’ titles and eight Drivers’ crowns.

Revealing the news to the Red Bull personnel in Milton Keynes on Wednesday morning, Horner said: “Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

“I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally the baton will be handed over. It came as a shock to myself.”

Red Bull confirmed that the baton had been handed to former Racing Bulls’ team principal Laurent Mekies, who in turn has been succeeded by Alan Permane at Red Bull’s sister team.

The latest on Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit

👉 Christian Horner sack theory emerges with Max Verstappen protection

👉 Christian Horner backed for bombshell move…but it’s not to Ferrari

That leaves one big question that’s yet to be answered, what’s next for Horner?

The 51-year-old has been linked to Ferrari, which reportedly made enquiries as it considered its team boss situation.

“It’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull,” said the Briton.

Alpine is also said to be in an option as David Croft surmised Horner would like the same set-up as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who owns a one-third stake in the F1 team.

That could be possible with Alpine as not only is the team often batting away rumours about being for sale, but he’s also good friends with Alpine non-executive director Flavio Briatore.

“Christian,” Croft told Sky Sports News, “I’m sure, will have a half an envious eye on that and think, ‘That’s exactly where I should be because I am of that stature.’

“So if that opportunity arises, we’ll definitely see Christian Horner back again.”

But will we?

While Horner won’t immediately return to the paddock as the former team principal will serve a period of gardening leave, the Briton himself made it clear just three months ago that he doesn’t want to join another F1 team.

Horner told The Inside Track podcast in April: “I couldn’t begin to imagine working for another team other than Red Bull. I’ve been here from the start.

“I have no intention of being anywhere else.”

But whether his sacking changes his feelings, only time will tell.

For now, what we do know is there’s one team principal in the paddock that Horner would like to sit down for dinner with, and it’s Alpine’s Briatore.

“I mean it is good to have Flavio back in the paddock,” he said when the dinner question was put to him.

“He’s a character, if,” he added with a smile, “you can understand a word of what he’s saying. He’s a fun guy.”

