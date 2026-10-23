F1 is back with the United States GP, and follow us for live updates throughout FP1 as Austin begins the sport’s next triple-header.

The circuit has been particularly kind to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the past, with the two multiple champions having taken a combined nine victories from Formula 1’s 13 visits to Austin to date.

F1 United States LIVE: FP1 updates from COTA

Start time: 12:30 local [18:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit of The Americas

It’s expected to be a hot day at the Circuit of The Americas, and the drivers will face all the usual challenges that COTA throws towards them as potential tyre graining combines with the bumps in the surface to add to the challenges.

We will have you covered throughout the session, so follow FP1 through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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